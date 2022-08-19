Saturday
• 8 to 11 a.m.: Entry of competitive exhibits
• 10 a.m.: 4-H Robotics Exhibition, tent between Rabbit & Poultry Barn
• Noon: Judging of competitive exhibits; Exhibit Buildings will reopen after judging is completed
• Noon to 2:30 p.m.: Harness racing
• 5:30 p.m.: Baked goods auction, West End Stage
Sunday
• 9 a.m.: Vesper services — New Beginnings, Youth Show Arena
• Noon: Vesper services — New Beginnings, Youth Show Arena
• Noon: 4-H & FFA rabbits and cavies showmanship and fitting, West End Stage
• Noon: 4-H & FFA poultry showmanship and fitting, tent between Rabbit and Poultry Barn
• Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Harness racing
• 1 p.m.: Bladesports competition, Beef Complex
• 1 to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Buildings open
• 2 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 3:30 p.m.: Judging open and 4-H cavies, Rabbit Barn
• 4 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 4 p.m.: 4-H communications contest, West End Stage
• 4 to 9 p.m.: Midway rides
• 6 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies and crowning of the fair queen, West End Stage
• 7:30 p.m.: 4-H dairy opening ceremonies, Youth Show Arena
• 8 p.m.: Darci Lynne and Friends
Monday
• 8 a.m.: Open, 4-H and FFA rabbits judging, Rabbit Barn
• 8:30 a.m.: 4-H and FFA dairy fitting and showmanship, Youth Show Arena
• 9 a.m.: Dairy goat fitting type — 4-H or open, Goat Barn
• 9 a.m.: Draft horse youth decorating and showmanship, Draft Horse Ring
• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Home Show and Exhibit Buildings open daily
• 10 a.m.: Open, 4-H and FFA production, and market goat show, Livestock Complex
• 10 a.m.: 4-H and FFA production and market goat showmanship and fitting
• 10:30 a.m.: Draft horse halter judging, Draft Horse Ring
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Froggy Radio, West End Stage
• Noon: Harness racing
• 12:30 p.m.: 4-H and FFA dairy goat fitting, Goat Barn
• 1 to 10 p.m.: Midway rides
• 1 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 1:30 p.m.: Demonstration: “Tips and Tricks Every Knitter Should Know,” Exhibit Building 1 (bring two different colors of 4-ply yarn and a pair of 7 or 8 needles)
• 2 p.m.: FFA beef showmanship and fitting and type, Livestock Complex
• 2 to 5 p.m.: Cool 101.7, West End Stage
• 3 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 4 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 4 p.m.: 4-H beef showmanship and fitting, Livestock Complex
• 5 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 7 p.m.: Open pigeons judging, Poultry Barn
• 7 p.m.: Antique farm tractor pull, Grandstand
• 7 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 7 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 7:30 p.m.: 4-H and FFA dairy beef judging, Youth Show Arena
• 9 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
Tuesday
Free admission for veterans and senior citizens
• 8:30 a.m.: 4-H and FFA dairy cattle judging, selection of 4-H Dairy Supreme Champion, Youth Show Arena
• 9 a.m.: Open, 4-H and FFA market lambs, Livestock Complex
• 9 a.m.: Open, 4-H and FFA poultry and pigeon judging, Poultry Barn
• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Visit the Exhibit and Home Show Buildings
• 10 a.m.: Draft horse single horse hitch classes, Draft Horse Ring
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Froggy Radio, West End Stage
• 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Midway rides
• 1 p.m.: Open, 4-H and FFA breeding sheep, Sheep/Swine Arena
• 1 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 1:30 p.m.: Spinning wool, Exhibit Building 1
• 2 p.m.: FFA swine showmanship and fitting, type, Best Pig, Livestock Complex
• 2 to 5 p.m.: Cool 101.7, West End Stage
• 3 p.m.: 4-H swine showmanship and fitting, Livestock Complex
• 3 p.m.: Open class dairy goats, Youth Show Arena
• 3 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 4 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 5 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 6 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 6:30 p.m.: Chuck Burns Memorial Six Horse Hitch Classic, Grandstand; immediately following is exhibition of the draft pony and Haflinger hitches
• 7 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 8 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 9 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
Wednesday
• 8 a.m.: Open and 4-H swine, Livestock Complex
• 8 a.m.: Open dairy heifers, Youth Show Arena
• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Visit the Exhibit and Home Show Buildings
• 10 a.m.: Floral and Needlecraft Departments (41 and 42) special awards program, Exhibit Building 1
• Noon to 5:30 p.m.: Pet adoption clinic, West End Stage
• 1 to 10 p.m.: Midway rides
• 1 p.m.: Open and 4-H beef breeding cattle, Livestock Complex
• 1 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 3 p.m.: 4-H and FFA dairy goats showmanship (at conclusion of dairy heifer show), Youth Show Arena
• 3 p.m.: Open, 4-H and FFA pygmy goat show, and 4-H and FFA pygmy showmanship and fitting, Sheep Arena
• 3 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 4 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 5 p.m.: Multiple hitch classes draft horse and saddle horse and pony, Draft Horse Ring
• 5 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 5:30 p.m.: KOI drag racing
• 6 p.m.: Open and 4-H market beef, Livestock Complex
• 6 p.m.: Rooster crowing contest, Poultry Barn Area
• 6 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 7 p.m.: Concert Band of Northwest Pennsylvania, West End Stage
• 7 p.m.: KOI drag racing
• 7 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 8 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 9 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
Thursday
• 8 a.m.: Open dairy adult cows (milking and dry), Youth Show Arena
• 9 a.m.: 4-H and FFA sheep fitting, Livestock Complex
• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Visit the Exhibit and Home Show Buildings
• 10:30 a.m.: FFA pleasure horse, Horse and Pony Ring
• 1 to 10 p.m.: Midway rides
• 1 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 1:30 p.m.: Demonstration: “Let’s Sew!,” Exhibit Building 1
• 2 to 8 p.m.: Pet adoption clinic, West End Stage
• 3 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 4 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 5 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 6 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 7 p.m.: Truck and tractor pull, Grandstand
• 7 p.m.: Dairy goat dress up contest, Dairy Goat Tent
• 7 p.m.: Sheep lead line contest, Livestock Complex
• 7 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 8 p.m.: 4-H and FFA dairy cheese yield and dairy beef auction, Youth Show Arena
• 8 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 9 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
Friday
• 9 a.m.: FFA junior dairy contest saddle horse and pony jackpot classes
• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Visit the Exhibit and Home Show Buildings
• 10 a.m.: Draft horse show — gambler’s choice open, Draft Horse Ring
• 10 a.m.: Draft horse driving competition, Draft Horse Ring
• 10 a.m.: Horse and pony two-wheeled obstacle hitch and jackpot classes, Horse and Pony Ring
• Noon: Horse pull, Grandstand
• 1 to 11 p.m.: Midway rides
• 1 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 1:30 p.m.: “Simply Doughnuts: A Baking Demonstration,” Ivan Rose Pavilion
• 2 to 8 p.m.: Pet adoption clinic, West End Stage
• 3 p.m.: FFA Star Farmer Award, FFA Fair Office (all recipients must be present for photos)
• 3 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 4 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 5 p.m.: Mini horse pull, Youth Show Arena
• 5 p.m.: 50th 4-H and FFA market livestock sale, Livestock Complex
• 5 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Country Music Night, Grandstand
• 6 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 7 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 8 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 9 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
Saturday
• 9:30 a.m.: 4-H dairy breakfast and awards, Youth Show Arena
• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Visit the Exhibit and Home Show Buildings
• 10 a.m.: Draft horse barrel racing, Saddle Horse and Pony Ring
• 10:30 a.m.: 4-H Family Living Awards, West End Stage (weather permitting) or Exhibit Building 1
• 11 a.m.: Pedal power tractor pull (children 4- 7), Youth Show Arena
• 11 a.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 1 to 11 p.m.: Midway rides
• 1:30 p.m.: Demonstration: “Vintage Fabric YoYos are in Style Again,” Exhibit Building 1
• 2 p.m.: 4-H and FFA market rabbit, poultry sale and goat milk fudge auction, Youth Show Arena
• 2 to 8 p.m.: Pet adoption clinic, West End Stage
• 3 p.m.: Rabbit hopping contest, Youth Show Arena
• 3 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 4 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 5 p.m.: Demolition derby
• 5 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 7 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 8 p.m.: Release of beef, dairy, sheep, swine, goats, saddle and draft Horses, rabbits and poultry
• 8 p.m.: Zerbini Family Circus
• 9 p.m.: Swifty Swine Racing Pigs
• 10 p.m.: Fireworks
