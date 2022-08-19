Making the Crawford County Fair happen takes hundreds of volunteers including a nine-member governing board.
The Crawford County Fair Board has two members each from western, central and eastern Crawford County with three “at-large” members who can be from anywhere in the county.
Members of this volunteer board are appointed by the Crawford County Board of Commissioners and serve staggered five-year terms.
However, members are nominated for appointment or reappointment by the Fair Board with final approval by the commissioners. Crawford County government owns the fairgrounds complex.
The board meets on a monthly basis year-round. In addition, there are committee meetings by members for things like improvements and entertainment.
During the fair, the members meet daily on the fairgrounds to discuss issues that need attention.
Current board members are:
• Dean Maynard of the Spartansburg area, who serves as president. Prior to joining the board in January 2019, he had been been a director of the Spartansburg Community Fair for 25 years. He also was involved with county 4-H clubs for more than 30 years and also had served as a judge of livestock entries at multiple fairs in the region.
• William Agnew of the Linesville area, who serves as first vice president. He is a retired elementary school teacher and currently is chairman of the Summit Township Board of Supervisors. A farmer, he joined the board in January 2019.
• Adam Raney, a farmer from the Adamsville area, who serves as second vice president. He first was appointed to the board in March 2019 to fill the balance of the late Bruce Hills’ term. He was reappointed to a full five-year term that began in January of this year.
• Cheryl Hamilton from the Little Cooley area, who is executive secretary. She owns Brian’s County Market in Centerville and her children were involved in 4-H. She was appointed in late 2021 to fill the balance of the term of Bill Good who had resigned.
• Kathy Klink, who is the treasurer. She is a member of the Crawford County Holstein Club and serves as an adviser to both the Crawford County Junior Fair Board and the Crawford County Junior Holstein Club, and also serves as a member of Conneaut School Board. She joined the board in January 2019.
• Ryan Smith of the Meadville area, who joined the board in January 2020. He filled the three-year balance of a seat from the central district previously held by William “Bill” Winters, who stepped down in 2019.
• Brenda Schmidt of the Crossingville area, who joined the board in January 2021 for a five-year term. She has been active as a 4-H livestock leader, assisted with camping and the fair, and handling recycling during the annual event. She also is director of the Crawford County Solid Waste Authority.
• Jeff Dahl of the Townville area, who joined the board in January 2021 for a five-year term. He has been a parent of fair participants and had been a vendor during the fair as well. He was nominated by the board for the seat. While the board makes nominations, it is up to commissioners to give final approval. Dahl was one of four people who applied for the eastern seat.
• Dan Arnett of the Conneaut Lake area, who joined the board in May of this year. He is an employee of Ernst Conservation. He is filling the balance of the seat vacated by former Meadville Mayor LeRoy Stearns, who resigned from the board in March. The term will expire at the end of December this year.
In addition to the nine-member executive board, there currently are six honorary board members. They are past board members, but do not vote on issues before the board itself. Honorary members must have served at least three consecutive five-year terms on the board. Current honorary members are: C. Sherman Allen, William Davis, John Lasko, Ron Kerr, Bill Winters and Kenny Hyde.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.