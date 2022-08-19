Some tentative numbers of entries in the 2022 Crawford County Fair:

Riding horses and ponies — 215

Draft horses — 50

Dairy goats — 91

Dairy cattle — 149

Beef cattle — 65

Pygmy goats — 35

Market swine — 30

Rabbits — 325

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

