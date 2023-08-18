Variety is on the playlist when it comes to the free performances scheduled at the West End Stage for the 2023 Crawford County Fair. From gospel-themed parodies of country music favorites to the swinging hits of the big band era — even fancy footwork from a troupe of traditional Irish dancers — there’s something for nearly any taste.
Located just across the fairgrounds’ Fifth Avenue from the rabbit and poultry barns, performances at the West End Stage take place each day of the fair. The music begins at 4:30 p.m. Sunday with ZPraise, the husband-and-wife duo of Donna and Gary Zock, who mix country and rock favorites with gospel music — sometimes in the same song.
“We do a lot of parodies,” Gary said, “where we rewrite it to put it to scripture.”
The Zocks’ version of the country novelty hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” for instance, gets reworked so that it’s “Only Jesus can heal your achy breaky heart.”
There’s plenty of regular gospel, however, and covers of classic tunes from artists such as Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.
“We love serving the community,” Donna said. “We love to share music, encourage and enlighten folks. Music is one of those things that’s very uplifting.”
Music can lift listeners up and, as the more than 20 members of Shades of Time hope to show at 6 p.m. Monday, it can make them swing as well.
But according to bandleader Allen Amy, after playing the West End Stage every year since it was introduced over a decade ago, no fairgoers have broken into dance during their performances.
“That hasn’t happened yet there,” Amy said, “but you never know.”
If there’s one song that’s likely to elicit a dance-along from the audience, it will be the polka — possibly “Pennsylvania Polka.”
“No dance is worthwhile,” Amy joked, “if there’s not a polka.”
There will also be plenty of Glenn Miller tunes and similar songs, as well as covers of a more recent vintage. Band members range in age from high school students to a couple of octogenarians — not to mention 80-year-old Amy himself.
A typical performance includes five saxophones, four trombones and four trumpets plus keyboards, bass guitar, drums and at least a couple of vocalists — more than enough to put listeners “In the Mood,” in the words of one Glenn Miller Band hit that is sure to have visitors to nearby barns and midway sights “following the rhythm.”
Visiting the Crawford County Fair for the first time, traditional Irish dancers from Aine Celtic Academy in Erie will take to the West End Stage at 1 p.m. Thursday. The studio, which opened in 2021, plans to offer lessons in Meadville beginning this fall, according to owner Becca Mucci, and the fair will serve as an introduction of sorts.
Boys and girls ranging in age from 4 to 18 will perform a variety of dances including some in soft shoes that are more reminiscent of ballet and others in hard shoes that are more like tap dancing, Mucci said. And if the Shades of Time performance gets people dancing, Aine (pronounced “Awn-ya”) is likely to continue the trend.
“Sometimes at a show we pick people from the audience, so we’re going to try to do that,” Mucci said. “Maybe we’ll have people come up from the audience to learn a little of a jig.”
Among the performances on Aug. 26, the final day of the fair, will be Humble Music at 2 p.m. The husband-and-wife duo of Tom and Gina Toth, who have been performing for nursing home audiences full time for nearly 15 years, will be joined by three other band members for their West End Stage performance.
“It’s more of an opportunity to be a little more spontaneous and it gives us a chance to evangelize a little bit too,” Gina said.
That’s not the only reason the couple enjoys playing at the fair, according to Tom.
“We always have a lot of fun there,” he said, “and there’s good food on the midway right near there.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.