The Crawford County Fair has many sponsors for special events — ranging from fireworks sponsored by the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau to events in the grandstand and around the fairgrounds.
Some days are designated as special sponsor days which traditionally means that a business sets up a booth or table near the office to showcase its products and “meet and greet” visitors and answer directions about the business.
Some of the sponsors offer a little more than information — they provide freebies for visitors and offer opportunities to win special prizes.
Sunday’s sponsor at the fair is the Animal Hospital of Meadville.
The business is one of four locations of Pine Hollow Veterinary Services. The other locations are Albion Animal Center; Western Reserve Animal Clinic in Pierpoint, Ohio; and Animal Hospital of Orwell, Ohio.
Monday’s sponsorship will focus on the eastern part of the county with Titusville Day. Sponsors on Monday are: Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce, Titusville Dairy Products and Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad.
Palmiero Mobility is a sponsor of the day on Tuesday.
Allison Palmiero Brady said the business wanted to support the fair as a sponsor.
It also gives Palmiero Mobility the opportunity to provide information about its mobility vans and what it provides for the community.
These include wheelchair ramp vans and hand-controlled vehicles and other features to provide transportation for those needing assistance because of mobility issues.
Touch-Stone Solutions will be at the fair to provide information about its services on Tuesday as Touch Stone Day.
Two staff members will be on hand and also will distribute water bottles with the company’s logo on them.
A representative said the sponsorship gives the company an opportunity to not only promote and give information about its services, but also to meet the people who visit the fair.
Armstrong Cable will provide free Wi-Fi services throughout the week at the fairgrounds.
It will observe “Armstrong Cable Day” on Wednesday.
One of its major events will be awarding a flat screen TV.
Visitors may sign up at the Armstrong booth for the chance to win the TV.
In addition, Armstrong will award smaller prizes to winners of such games at “Spin the Wheel.”
Small giveaways also will be featured at the booth where representatives of Armstrong will be on hand to answer questions about the company.
Other sponsors on Wednesday are Farm Credit and Bull Moose Marketing.
Representatives of the two local branches of Erie Bank (downtown Meadville and Vernon Township) will be at a booth near the office on Thursday for Erie Bank Day.
Along with greeting visitors, the representatives will give “freebees,” such as notepads, pens, lip balm, crayons and other memorabilia.
It’s a tradition the bank has done since 2015. It also provides information about the services the bank offers to its customers.
Concetta Fox, community office manager, said, “Erie Bank is passionate about the future of Crawford County while remaining mindful of the preserving the community’s beautiful history and the mentality. Erie Bank embraces the opportunity to support the Crawford County Fair as the Erie Bank Team knows memories and traditions are made at the Crawford County Fair each year.”
She said, “Erie Bank employees of the Meadville and Vernon Township offices are dedicated in the community and look forward to engaging with members of the community each year at the Crawford County Fair on Erie Bank Day.”
Employees will be at the booth at the fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Visitors may enter their name for a special basket giveaway to be awarded at the fair.
Toyota Corp. will award a $2,500 cash prize to the winner of an essay contest in which entrants write about how they would use the funds to fix up their space at the fair.
Palmiero Toyota, the local Toyota dealership, will observe Toyota Day on Friday.
Representatives will answer questions and provide information about its products and services.
Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate representatives will be at the fair to try to make its day at the fair a fun day on Saturday.
Working in shifts, employees conduct such games as corn hole to provide opportunities for kids to win prizes.
“We love the fair,” a representative said about the agency’s involvement, noting the business used to be located in the home Show Building. She added, “We’re really excited about it. It’s just a great time to visit the community and make new friends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.