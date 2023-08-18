As opening day for the 2023 edition of the Crawford County Fair nears, memories of prior fairs come to mind.
Asked to write a column about some of the memories, I have so many, it’s difficult to pick out a few.
I guess as I think about memories, I have my personal ones with my parents, grandparents, siblings, my kids, grandkids and now my great-grandson.
But I also have so many memories made during my life as a reporter covering fair board meetings every month and then the fair itself for more than 35 years.
On a personal level, one of my earliest memories was when I was a pre-teen. My mom had packed a picnic basket and my family and my grandfather all climbed into the car to go to the fair. Back then, many families packed baskets and took their own food. If I recall correctly, there was a picnic table next to what now is the East Mead Volunteer Fire Department’s stand.
At any rate, my grandmother was working and unable to go. We started across the fairgrounds from Gate 1 and walked across the midway to the picnic table. We were to have lunch before going to the barns to see the animals or any exhibits.
With little money and four kids, our family didn’t have extra money for rides or to play many games. We didn’t get upset. We grew up at Conneaut Lake Park and rides and games were nothing new.
We had seen some animals, but not a lot, so the animals were a treat.
Before we could eat though, everybody had to be there. Therein was the problem.
My grandfather was nowhere to be found. It seemed like hours before he showed up. He had stopped to talk with people he knew! And, apparently he knew a lot of people.
At any rate, we still laugh about it. I think I know where I got my gift of gab.
The usual family memories are so many it would be difficult to highlight only one or two. My great-grandson was only 4 months old last year, but I joined my kids and grandkids to show Logan the fair. (Suffice to say, he didn’t appear too interested.)
I recall the family gathering to watch the harness races and each of us picking our favorite horse. Now you must know, none of us had a clue about the horses. I picked the horses from the W.L. Dunn Stables — because most had a “Justa” prefix to their name. I thought that was cute.
Little did I know, 20 years later I would be meeting Boots Dunn, who was the driver of most of the horses from the stable, when I started covering the fair board meetings for The Tribune. Small world.
Speaking about the fair board, many of my professional memories are from those meetings. Those memories are just as good and just as many as the personal ones.
Picture now the fair board meetings with nine members (all men until the last 10 years or so). They met once a month to make decisions regarding everything to do with the fair — be it the amount of a premium for a chicken to who was going to be the major entertainer. Sandwiched in between were all the other little “details” about planning a fair — contracts for refuse collection, rides, exhibitor space, etc. And, every contract was discussed in length.
I compare it with planning a wedding. It takes about the same amount of time — and often the same amount of stress. Remember, you have nine men and all the various department heads, all of whom “knew” their department was the most special. Of course, they had to convince the board of that.
The meetings last a good four hours or more. Few decisions were made lightly. The key was to treat each department the same — regardless of which one may have been a favorite.
The question for improvements often became which building needed improvements more.
Memories from the fair board meetings then turn to the fair itself. At that time, no member of the news staff or photographer was allowed to take vacation during fair week. It was all hands on deck — from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. as we covered as many aspects of the fair as possible. It was newsworthy and our readers expected no less.
They wanted to know the winners of the various categories and what all was happening — be it on the stage, in the grandstands, politics or other news.
When I attended the fair, I often saw the faces of those involved rather than an animal or an exhibit. I would see and hear the voices of those fair board members and/or department head. Those were memories of people who cared and did so much work to make the fair possible.
When I enter the new grandstand — which is now probably 20 years old — I think about the late Brian Jones, a contractor who bid on the work. He deliberately kept his bid price low as he wanted his kids to be able to say their dad built the grandstand. He died at a young age of cancer I believe, but I can still picture his smiling face as he reported to the board each month the progress being made.
Along with the grandstand comes the special memories of the many major entertainers who have been at the fair. Most of the ones I covered were country stars and they were the legends: Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Charlie Pride, Garth Brooks, Townville’s own Jeannie Seely and the list goes on. I remember interviewing most of them, including Merle Haggard. All were very pleasant to interview and many, including Brooks, were up and coming. Many of the fair-goers remember Brooks sitting and signing autographs after the show until the wee hours of the morning.
Perhaps one of my “most memorable” events involved two of my favorites from my teenage years of watching American Bandstand every day. When Frankie Avalon and Fabian entertained at the fair, they invited members of the audience to go up and dance with them. I was one of the first ones up on the stage and making a fool of myself, twisting. I didn’t care. I enjoyed every minute.
And to top it all off, I got to interview them after the show!
My life with the Crawford County Fair has been one of nothing but fun and laughter — from the days I was a young child until today when I’m no longer young.
I have to admit most of my visits to the fair today are limited as I’m too lazy to walk all over the grounds, but I do a lot of “visits” in my memories and am hopeful that many others share some of those same memories.
If for no other reason than to show appreciation to all those who work so hard to put on an annual showcase, I hope others will stop and take time to visit the fair, where they can meet friends, make new acquaintances, check out the many exhibits, vendors and others — all of whom work hard to make the Crawford County Fair the largest east of the Mississippi.
I am sure you can find something to enjoy — even if it’s only a piece of fudge, cotton candy or the favorite of many fairgoers — a special piece of pie from the Fallowfield United Methodist Church booth.
As they say in many things, life didn’t get much better than the visits to the Crawford County Fair.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
