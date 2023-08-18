The barns, the home show buildings, the midway — all are key pieces of the Crawford County Fair landscape. Anchoring them all, though, is the grandstand.
Over the years, the grandstand has played host to pageants, country stars, musicians of all genres, a ventriloquist, harness racing and demolition derbies.
The decades have brought changes to the fairgrounds, the featured acts — and even to the grandstand itself, as the original was replaced in 1999 with a new stage added a few years later.
This year’s fair brings some more changes at the Crawford County Fair, though fair-goers still will find plenty of entertainment at the grandstand including the late addition of a free country music concert. Horses, bulls, trucks and cars also take center stage of this year’s fair lineup.
The grandstand events will be off-and-running when harness racing kicks off the schedule Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. There is no cost to see this equestrian sport filled with speed and skill by both horse and driver.
The grace and strength of horses will make way for the gravity-defying jumps, high-speed spins and movie-style crashes in the Black Cat Hell Drivers Stunt Show on Sunday at 7 p.m. The show is billed as America’s last traveling automobile thrill show. Grandstand seating is $5. Gates open at 6.
Singer and songwriter Chris Higbee performs a free country music concert Monday at 7 p.m. at the grandstand. The concert has been rescheduled to the grandstand after a previously advertised event, Stock Car Football on Monday, has been canceled.
Daring cowboys will test their mettle against powerful bulls in the adrenaline filled Bullride Mania on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Bullride Mania has been “bringing the West to the East” since 1969. Grandstand seating is $10; children ages 12 and under are admitted for free. Gates open at 6.
Speed continues to be the name of the game in Wednesday’s feature event, KOI Drag Racing at 5:30 p.m. with finals at 7. The event showcases high-performance vehicles and skilled drivers competing head-to-head. Gates open at 4:30. Grandstand seating is $5; track-side seating, $10; and pit passes, $10.
Mighty trucks and tractors will take their turn in going head-to-head in tests of pulling prowess during the truck and tractor pull events Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6. Grandstand seating is $10; track-side seating, $20; and pit passes, $10.
Grandstand events will culminate with the popular demolition derbies Aug. 26 at 2 and 7 p.m. Grandstand seating is $10; track-side seating, $20; and pit passes $10. Pit gates open an hour before the event.
For events with pit passes, each person purchasing a wristband must sign a waiver. Passes may be purchased in the fair office. Advanced ticket sales and information are available at crawfordcountyfairpa.com. Tickets also may be purchased at the fair office.
