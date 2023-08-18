Harness racing at the Crawford County Fair has been a staple for as long as the fair has been in operation.
This year is no different as races are set for Saturday and Sunday.
Harold Brocklehurst of New Wilmington has been one of the harness racers since 1963, when he was 15 years old.
Racing has been in his family for a long time; both his dad and grandfather raced.
He now has two sons who are racing — making it four generations who have raced.
“You have to like the challenge of racing,” he said to enjoy the sport. “I like the challenge of (taking) young horses and taking them to the races — developing them into race horses,” he said.
Brocklehurst enjoys racing at the local fair — noting he likes the fact the fair board keeps the track in great shape. In fact, he often helps Lisa Dunn, head of the harness races, with grading before and between races, if necessary.
He likes the track at the county fair. He said the “race track has to suit the horsemen.”
At the Crawford County Fair, he said the track is always in good shape. “It is a nice wide racetrack,” he said, which is good for the horses, particularly young horses.
In addition to the track being wide, he said the fair board always works to make sure the schedule of events on the racetrack doesn’t interfere with the harness races.
For example, he said, the track must be clear of any debris — such as anything that may have come off a car (from the demolition derby) or other vehicles.
Brocklehurst said that is vital in order to protect the horses from any injury from debris.
He had high praise for the cooperation of the fair board not only in scheduling, but also in other aspects of racing at the fair.
“They (the board) are very good at getting harness race days scheduled so they can have the race tracks for other events. The maintenance guys and everyone involved are very good to work with. They are very helpful. That’s not the case at every fair.”
Asked if there is anything negative about the Crawford County Fair harness races, Brocklehurst said, “I can’t really think of negative. No, I can’t think of anything.”
His advice for others thinking about racing at the Crawford County Fair is simple. “I think you are going to be pleased. I really do. You are going to be glad you came. It’s a good choice. I can’t say enough good about it.”
He said he previously worked with the late “Boots” Dunn and said Dunn was “very helpful to me. He was really supportive of harness racing. He was a good guy.”
Some of Brocklehurst’s sentiments are echoed by Lisa Dunn. “For me personally, the racing at the Crawford County Fair especially has been my life as long as I remember. I was born fair week and growing up had all of my birthday cake served to me in between races at the fair.”
The fair circuit provides good learning experiences for young 2- and 3-year-old horses. They are all bred, born and raised in Pennsylvania. That directly supports thousands of agriculture jobs in the state from feed and hay suppliers to directly occupations such as farriers, veterinarians, equine dentists and caretakers, Dunn said.
She noted Crawford County is one of only two fairs left that also host overnight races. They are open to any qualified horse, regardless of age. This year we will have the Boots Dunn Memorial Free for All Pace on Saturday, Aug 19; and the Classicality Memorial Free for All Trot on Sunday, Aug 20. “The first one is self explanatory,” she said, noting one can make a “whole article to detail the accomplishments of my dad in Pennsylvania harness racing and at the Crawford County Fair. The week is always bittersweet without both he and my mom here.”
The said the second race memorializes my favorite race horse “Classicality,” who passed away this spring. He still holds the trotting track record at Crawford County Fair oval. He earned almost $780,000 lifetime racing. He was also named Aged Trotter of the year twice at the Meadows during his career and Overall Trotter of the year once,” she explained.
Dunn said the Pennsylvania fair circuit is definitely a family affair My sister,Kathy, has been clerking for the races at Meadville and other fairs for over 45 years. We are third-generation horsemen and there are a couple families out here with their fourth generations competing. We do have some new blood and it’s nice to see that too.”
