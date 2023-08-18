Going to the Crawford County Fair is like going down memory lane — both personally and professionally.
We went to the fair as little kids with my parents and enjoyed a fun time. We didn’t ride all the rides there. Since we grew up at Conneaut Lake Park, rides were nothing new to us.
But we saw the animals — the cavalcade of blue ribbon stock — and we “bet” on the horse races, losing quarters to each other and bragging when we (by a stroke of luck) picked the winning horse.
Back then there were tractors near the gates and kids would climb on them and become “farmers” for a few minutes as they fantasized what driving a real one would be like.
Model trailers (now known as mobile homes) also were near the front of the fairgrounds then. Not too many guys seemed interested in them, but the females loved seeing the beautiful interiors and decorative pieces in the homes.
Playing the games trying to win a plush teddy bear was part of the opportunities to go home with a prize, but we never played games that much. We were content to walk around and spend time being together.
After I got married and had kids, we continued the tradition of going to the fair annually.
The kids loved the animals and games. I remember my son, Ed, winning a goldfish and taking it home in a plastic bag filled with water. Of course, it died, and Ed insisted we take the dead fish back and get either a refund or another fish. He got another fish, but it didn’t last long either.
As teens, they loved going to the fair and my daughter would brag that if they ran out of money up there her cousin was up there and he would always “loan” her money so she never worried about going broke at the fair.
The memories are good ones of happy families enjoying good times.
Years later I had the privilege of taking my granddaughter to the fair every year. Like her father, she loved petting all the animals and enjoyed all the fun the fair had to offer.
Personally, I loved (and still do) just watching people, seeing old friends and watching others talking to people they hadn’t seen in years. Those special memories remind me why the fair is so important.
Seeing people enjoying their favorite foods (hot sausage sandwiches, cotton candy, etc.), hearing the laughter, seeing the smiles when people connect with each other are special memories that are so important.
The fair is one of the biggest agricultural fairs, but it’s more than agriculture. It’s family, friends and fun — and memories to last a lifetime.
I served on the committees for the 50th anniversary and again for the 75th. They were interesting times as we wrote history to remind our descendants how the fair came to be — and what all it offered.
Professionally, I covered many events at the fair for The Tribune — from scholarship pageants to some country music shows to ordinary days at the fair. One year I was assigned to collect everything I could that was being given away free.
I was amazed at how many “freebies” there were.
Another time I had to get the story of what happened when the fair board was evicting a group who was harassing people, asking for “money for God” and being considered a nuisance. I still smile when I recall one man telling Earl Austin (the president of the fair board at the time) that the group was just trying get money for God. Austin told him that when he (Austin) saw God, he’d give him money. In the meantime, the panhandlers were told to vacate the premises immediately.
Meeting stars such as Garth Brooks (before he became famous), Fabian and Frankie Avalon and others were some of the perks of the fair I received as a professional.
The fair has hundreds of stories — from first loves to a wedding, from successful farmers who first got interested in agriculture to commercial businesses who find the fair a good place to make money.
Whether it’s the animals, the rides, the games, all the various contests or seeing performances in the grandstand, the fair has attractions for almost everyone who enjoys family, fun and traditions — and especially those who love interacting with people.
If that’s not enough, there’s always the food — from the pies at Fallowfield Church booth to the fudge and other specialties for what the fair is famous — to satisfy one’s appetite.
We can always see friends, buy gadgets, attend concerts and other attractions throughout the year.
But there’s still something special in the air that makes people anticipate going to the fair each year — and going home with smiles on their faces and memories in their minds.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and communities editor.
