If all goes well, fair week will be boring — at least that’s the perspective of officials involved in emergency preparedness for the event.
“The fair really is uneventful when it comes to EMS, and that’s the way we like it,” said Eric Henry, the owner of Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS) who has served as the emergency medical services (EMS) coordinator at the event for 27 years. “We do transport some patients, but no news is good news for the EMS side of the fair.”
The calls that tend to crop up from year to year are often environmental in nature, according to Henry. As a result, those with bee allergies should be prepared with an EpiPen or epinephrine injection device; diabetics should keep an eye on their blood sugar levels and what they’re eating; and everyone should stay hydrated.
“People should hydrate and take care of themselves,” Henry said.
The EMS building is located off the race track on the fairgrounds’ Grand Street, next to the West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department station. Henry said visitors can go there for treatment if necessary, but crews can respond just as quickly if they simply call Crawford County 911. Since access through the crowded grounds can be a challenge, one ambulance is stationed at the fair throughout the week. At certain times, such as the motor sports events on the race track, another ambulance will be brought in to cover the event.
EMS staffing continues to be a challenge nationwide, Henry said, and MAAS no longer covers the fair in conjunction with an alliance of local volunteer companies due in large part to a reduced supply of volunteers. Nonetheless, he said, there will once again be be adequate coverage for 2023.
If needed, West Mead 2, which provides fire and rescue protection onsite during the fair, can provide EMS assistance as well, according to Chief Jim Pratt. The department is also assisted by West Mead 1 during fair week.
With regard to staffing, Pratt said West Mead has the situation “fairly well” covered.
“We have a schedule up at the fire station right now and it’s slowly filling in,” he said early this month. “Could we always use more? Heavens, yes.”
Anyone who might be interested in volunteering should drop by to say hello, Pratt added. Volunteers at the station will be able to assist them with applying or point them in the right direction if they reside in another municipality.
After 47 years with the department, Pratt said he always expects the unexpected. At the same time, one aspect of fair week remains constant for those providing volunteer fire protection: It can be stressful.
“Most people work a full day then have to come up there and provide time also,” he said, “so it’s very stressful. Fuses are short.”
Even with low numbers of responses in recent years, there are occasional calls to keep firefighters busy. Luckily, the fair also offers certain stress relievers, such as seeing youngsters’ eyes light up when they view the fire trucks.
The station’s location is convenient for cooling down stress, too — just a few steps away from the Crawford County Dairy Committee’s Milkshake & Ice Cream Booth.
“Everybody makes their way” there, Pratt said, “at least once a night.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.