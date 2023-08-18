Filling your belly at the Crawford County Fair is a many-flavored adventure, whether you’re diving into garbage fries, getting sticky with a plate full of ribs, or cooling down with a sky-high ice cream cone.
Sometimes a full belly isn’t the only result or even the most positive: a number of nonprofit organizations operate as food vendors at the fair. In addition to providing some of the best-loved food options, fair week also has even more of an impact on their bottom line than it does on fairgoers’ waistlines.
“By far it’s our largest fundraiser,” said Tim Bracken, president of Rotary Club of Meadville. “We hope to sell a lot.”
The service organization has been operating a booth at the fair for decades, and for decades that booth — located outside the grandstand — has specialized in hot sausage sandwiches with peppers and onions.
“People know that’s what we do,” Bracken said earlier this month as volunteers at a variety of organizations were beginning to clean out buildings in preparation for fair week. “By far it’s the best tasting sausage around.”
Bracken’s boast was not the sort of statement one typically expects from a nonprofit interested in avoiding controversy — but it was also, he explained, an invitation of sorts.
“People’ll have to come and taste it for themselves” he said. “It’s a personal preference.”
For Don Sutter, who coordinates food for the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department building just down the midway, there’s no contest when it comes to hot sausage: The popular fair fare is not on the menu at Randolph.
Best know for their chicken wings, Randolph’s menu in recent years has included plenty of popular fair options: chicken fingers, shrimp boats, meatball sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and fries, both with and without garbage.
But no hot sausages.
That’s because East Mead Volunteer Fire Department, which does sell hot sausage sandwiches, is just a few steps farther down the midway — and that’s where Sutter goes for the fair-time staple.
“We can’t compete with them,” Sutter said. “Their sausage is too good.”
What Randolph lacks in sausage, it makes up for in variety. This year could bring ox roast sandwiches to the menu for those who have had their fill of chicken wings.
The department has been raising funds via chicken wings and other menu items since at least the early 1990s, Sutter said, and expects to make nearly $30,000 this year. The proceeds pay for the food costs and support the department.
“It’s definitely worth the effort,” her added. “We did pretty well last year and we’re hoping for another good year this year.”
It’s a significant effort: Service begins at about 11 a.m. each day, but things really pick up with the evening rush, which can last from 4 to 8 p.m. At those times, about nine to 12 volunteers staff the building.
“Without all the members contributing and people in the community, we wouldn’t be able to do it,” Sutter said.
While the menus for the nonprofit and other vendors change a bit from year to year, part of the appeal is consistency — seeing familiar faces and eating familiar fair foods each year, even as visitors themselves get older and waistlines inevitably expand.
Bracken said the Rotary booth has tried other options over the years — walking tacos, pierogis — but hot sausage is a constant. Sure, visitors can also get hot dogs or kielbasa — even turkey kielbasa if they’re looking for a healthy option — but most people are there for the sausage peppers and onions.
“I’ll have at least one every day I work,” Bracken said.
One thing he won’t be having, however, is a vegetarian alternative — a tofu hot sausage, for instance.
“Don’t you dare!” Bracken said, laughing at the apparent heresy. “That will never happen while I’m around.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.