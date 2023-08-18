Walter and Denise Clark will soon be spending a lot of time with their children and grandchildren as they pack up their campers with food, clothing and water — and many of their farm animals.
What started about 35 years ago has become a “family tradition” as they all join together and go to the Crawford County Fair to camp.
It’s not the normal “camping” that many people do as a vacation. It is camping so they can take care of the many animals they take to exhibit at the fair.
Although not a “vacation,” it is a great family time for all of them.
Their move is less than 2 miles from their home. But they believe it is important to stay on the grounds all week rather than returning home each night. One reason Walter gave was to be able to keep an eye on the animals and tend to them.
They will go the day before the fair officially opens and stay all week before returning home after the fair closes.
The couple started camping when they started showing sheep, starting by sleeping in a “pop up” and gradually moving to a regular camper.
The couple, who have been married for 46 years ago, have been sheep farmers for many years.
When they married, they wanted to begin farming.
Walter explains that Denise “was not raised on a fairy farm,” adding she didn’t feel “comfortable with cows, she was not big enough,” (to handle them.) So the two decided “let’s try sheep,” said Walter. “We didn’t know anything about sheep,” he said, noting they decided “we will learn.”
That was almost 40 years ago and the couple have definitely learned about sheep.
What started as a young couple 46 years ago has led to family with three children and their spouses and six grandchildren.
All will be headed to the Crawford County Fair to camp during Fair Week.
They will take 28 sheep as well as swine and rabbits.
Although camping at the fairgrounds, somebody will make daily stops at home to check on other animals and other extended family members who will be at the home — holding down the fort.
Both Walter and Denise were in 4-H growing up and both have been 4-H leaders. Walt said there is a “great atmosphere in the 4-H barn” (at the fair). He said the program allows members to get experience with their animals as well as with other people. He believes you can “ see a lot of future leaders in the county and community,” at the 4-H barns. He said 4-H offers many lessons, including not only taking care of animals, but helps teach finances as well as many attributes they will need as adults.
For example, their son, Curt, became involved and “worked with the books” in 4-H and became very good at finances. That led to a position as executive position at New Beginnings Church of God.
Curt is a 4-H leader and involved with the 4-H in different barns, the swine and the sheep, as his son, Ben, shows both animals. Ben is 14 and a six-year member of the Saegertown Sheep and Swine 4-H Club. Curt said, “I know more about sheep (than swine),” adding with a laugh, “I do like bacon though.” Another son, Austin, is just getting started.
Curt will alternate his time between the two barns.
Sarah has two daughters, Megan and Rachel. Megan shows sheep and Rachel, rabbits. Sarah is an inspector with the Pennsylvania Department of agriculture, covering 10 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Another daughter, Amanda, has two daughters, Emma and Mia. Emma shows sheep and Mia, rabbits.
Although the Clark family are sheep farmers, they also have pigs, chickens and rabbits. The family will take the sheep, pigs and rabbits to the fair. However, chickens have to stay home because of a statewide ban of possible Avian flu.
Walter was head of the sheep department at the fair for years.
Following in their parent’s footsteps, their children have become 4-H leaders. Curt now is a 4-H leader.
Their daughter, Sarah, and her husband, Chad, are now head of the sheep department at the fair. So they, too, will be busy at the fair all week.
Daughter Amanda is employed in the human relations department of Crawford County, but also will be at the fair with her children and their animals.
In addition to being able to keep charge of the flock, Walter said by having the campers nearby, it “gives the kids (grandkids) a break and rest during the day, take a nap and get changed (in different clothes) for the showing.” Many departments require exhibitors to wear all white clothes to show their animals.
By having the campers close by, it eliminates the need to go home to take a shower and then hurry back to the fair, saving time and gas.
Denise laughed that as a grandmother, she, too, gets to take a rest during the day.
She said after settling in for the week, her children, their spouses and the six grandchildren will gather for a family dinner the first night — before the fair gets into full swing with daily schedules of competition. They will roast corn and enjoy the company
After that, it’s a busy schedule for all of them between 4-H and open class. Curt said his involvement with two different 4-H clubs, will have him “running from barn to barn.”
The 4-H clubs throughout the county raise funds during the year and come fair time, there is money to provide lunch and dinner, Monday through Friday, in the 4-H tent for all the members and families. Denise will cook for other meals. “It saves money,” she said of the food arrangements.
At the same time, she said, “That doesn’t mean they (the family) don’t have ice cream, fair food, fries and hot sausage.”
“We have a lot of good friends who are vendors,” she said, adding as an example, “We buy a lot of lemonade,” referring to Barb and Ron Yochum, who are good friends and have a lemonade stand at the fair.
The changes they have seen is the cost of camping, which has gone up, from $50 a week to $150, but they add so has the cost of electricity, so they understand.
In the past, the fair board has supplied straw and hay for animals; now the exhibitors supply their own. They aren’t complaining.
Walter said he spends much time with the animals and fairs are “for the kids. I like to educate them,” he said. He is happy with the results he has seen him and his family win awards at the county fair, as local fairs (such as Cochranton) and they have done well as the Keystone International Livestock Exhibition.
The couple’s roots at the county fair run deep.
Walter’s grandfather and father were both involved. His father, Richard Wray Clark, baled hay at the fairgrounds. His grandfather, F. Wray Clark, helped start the fair with Harry Wentworth and W.L. Dunn.
As far as Denise goes, she has been going to the fair since she was 5 years old. Her father, Melvin Schlosser, was one of the fairgrounds maintenance workers. He would pick her up at 5:30 a.m. and take her with him. Once they got to the fairgrounds, he would take her to the horse barns and she would spend the whole day with friends. When his shift was over, he would go and pick her up. “It was a love of fun,” she said. She loved it, but added, “I would never think of doing that today with my grandchildren.”
However, she added, the fair is “fun and family related.” She said, “You build relationships with people. It’s a special time,” adding when the fair comes around “it’s like a family reunion. You see people you have not seen for a year.”
She said she guesses the fair gets in your blood. She noted her dad used to say once he retired, he was not going to set foot on the fairgounds.
He retired and was back the next day and continued going after his retirement.
Curt said the fair for 4-H members is the “finish line” as they work on their projects all year long and are judged at the fair — or sell the animals at the livestock market sale. “It’s like graduation week,” he added. “It’s a healthy sense of community.”
Worship service
While proud of his years of working with the animals and others, Walter has another area at the fair he enjoys as much, if not more.
He is leader of the annual Sunday morning worship service at the fair.
Walter said when the fair board gave up the vesper services years ago, they came to the Rev. Harold Ferraro, who was pastor of New Beginnings Church of God, which is close to the fairgrounds and asked him if he would take over the worship services. He agreed and did so for many years.
When Pastor Ferraro retired, he came to Walter, who was an assistant pastor at the church. “I knew where that was leading,” Walter said.
He asked Walter, “Why don’t you take over?”
“It was a natural fit,” said Walter. He said, “I put on my cowboy hat” and Country Roads became the leader of the worship service, which is open to everybody. It is held in the youth show area the Sunday morning the fair officially opens. He uses a country song as his sermon theme each year and notes the service has between 800 and 1,000 people attending. The service includes both music and sermon. This year’s theme is based on George Strait’s hit, “I Saw God Today.”
Walter said in the past, friends from Erie, North Carolina and other states have traveled to attend the service.
“I enjoy it,” he said, pleased that he has been able to lead many people to Jesus and to becoming a Christian.
His farm is named, “Sonshine Acres,” to reflect the beliefs of his family with Jesus as the son of God.
Walter said his involvement with 4-H has also helped lead other to Christ. He specifically recalled an accident in which the family affected were not church goers. However, a friend of theirs reminded them about Walter and their connection through 4-H. They called Walter and he responded.
For Walter, leading others to Christ “is more important than winning medals.”
But working with the youth and others is another means of accomplishing that.
