It’s been said, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”
However, when it comes to fruits and vegetables entered as an exhibit at the Crawford County Fair, the “cover” of the vegetables may be one criteria being appraised.
The size, shape and symmetry are important to the judge’s eyes.
Which is why Mark Fiely, a judge in the fruits and vegetables category, tells exhibitors to “find you best produce” and “don’t be afraid to enter” the produce — and maybe win a ribbon or two.
Fiely, who has been a judge for 23 years, first got interested in judging as a 4-H Vegetable Team Council member. He graduated from Penn State University and trained in vegetable production and learned how to judge quality of produce.
Fiely said there is a difference when submitting a single item or multiple items in one entry.
For example, he said if the entry category calls for five tomatoes, the tomatoes are judged by uniformity of entry — they should all be the same shape, size and color.
The symmetry of the vegetable is important, Field said. He noted bell peppers should all be equal on the bottom.
The difference in the entries over the years depends on the growing seasons, he said, adding he sees more entries and better qualities in good seasons.
He said exhibitors should make sure they enter the best of their crops. He added that often there is very little difference between first and second-place entries.
Fiely does not know the names of those who submitted entries. He does the judging with no audience, but will tell the department chairs his reasons for judging each entry.
Each entry is judged with criteria — shape, color, taste, etc., and he wants the exhibitors to understand why one entry won first.
He encourages people to expand their knowledge of growing fruits and vegetables and they are judged.
He said when judging “nothing makes me more happy than seeing really good produce.”
Fiely also reminds those who raise produce can’t win if they don’t enter.
