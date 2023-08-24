WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Linda Brown didn’t expect to win the Crawford County Fair’s 2023 4-Star Homemaker Award.
“When you make something, you don’t really think it’s good enough,” the Meadville resident said. “You don’t see what other people see in it.”
Formally presented with the award on Wednesday, Brown said she was shocked when she learned over the weekend that she had earned the honor.
She and her husband, Ned, found out Sunday when they went into Exhibit Building 1. They had gone to see if any of Linda’s various entries on display in the Family Living Department had placed for any awards following formal judging Saturday.
Ned spied Linda’s name posted as the winner of the 4-Star Homemaker Award at the building’s entrance.
“I wouldn’t believe my husband — I wouldn’t believe him until I saw it” back at the 4-Star Homemaker display, she said with a laugh.
The 4-Star Homemaker Award is a competition in four divisions. Contestants enter items for judging in baking, canned or dried foods, clothing and needlecraft. It’s open to anyone age 19 and older who lives in Crawford County.
Participants may choose what entries are to be used for the 4-Star competition when they enter items as the fair opens. They must enter at least one, but no more than three items per division to be eligible.
The 4-Star winner is determined by a point system. Contestants are awarded points only if their items place in open-competition judging in their respective categories.
Under the point system, first-place blue ribbons receive 20 points; second-place red ribbons, 15; and third-place white ribbons, 10.
This year was only Brown’s second time entering the 4-Star Homemaker competition, having first competed last year.
“I’ve always wanted to do this. Now, that I’m retired I have the time,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it a few years ago when I was working 40 hours a week.”
Brown felt her strong points in the competition were clothing and needlecraft.
“I’m always sewing. My mom taught me to sew and I was in 4-H when I was younger and I sewed,” she said.
Planning was the key to her win.
“You have to think about the time to do it,” she continued. “I started mainly right after the 2022 fair — I started sewing.”
Her biggest hurdle, though, was in the canning or dried foods category.
“I’m a newbie to canning and making jams; I got blue ribbons in every one,” Brown said of the three jams she entered. “I didn’t do my food until the night before so I had enough time in case it didn’t work out, I could do it again.”
Brown’s efforts earned her $200 in cash, a $25 gift card, an ice cream cake, a 4-Star jewelry charm, shirt and license plate for her vehicle from various sponsors — plus the prestige of winning the award.
“It’s just bragging rights,” she said.
Her advice to any aspiring 4-Star Homemaker contestants for 2024?
“Do it. Just do it. It’s a lot of fun, “ she said with a smile.
The 4-Star Homemaker Award was initiated with the 1987 Crawford County Fair by the late Ivan and Grace Rose of Spartansburg.
Ivan Rose was a former four-term county commissioner and 33-year member of the Crawford County Fair Board with 23 of those years as board president. The Roses had seen a similar competition at a fair in Florida while on vacation in the early 1980s.
