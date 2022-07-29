The King Arthur Flour Adult & Youth Baking Contest will return to this year’s Crawford County Fair.
Organizers said preregistration is required for all family living entries by Aug. 12 on the fair’s website, crawfordcountyfairpa.com. The contest is open to all ages, but it is for amateurs only.
• King Arthur flour cupcakes: Entries must be made from scratch using King Arthur flour; no cake mixes or prepared frosting allowed. Entrant must bring the opened bag of flour or submit a UPC label from the bag with the entry. Prizes in the adult and youth categories will be gift cards.
• Angel food cake contest: Open to any individual amateur baker who is a Pennsylvania resident. Entrants may not have won first place in this contest at any other fair in 2022. Cash prizes awarded will be awarded. The first-place winner will be eligible for competition at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The cake must be made from scratch. Pennsylvania produced and packed eggs are requested to be used if at all possible.
• Blue ribbon apple pie contest: The baker must be an individual amateur baker who is a Pennsylvania resident and may not have won first place in this contest at any other fair in 2022. The entry must be made from scratch. A gift certificate will be awarded to the winner. The certified first-place winner will then have the opportunity to enter an apple pie in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
• Homemade chocolate cake baking contest: The participant must be an individual amateur baker who is a Pennsylvania resident. Entrants may not have won first place in this contest at any other fair in 2022. The contest is sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and the Crawford County Fair Board. Cash prizes will be awarded. The first place winner is eligible for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show competition.
• PA Preferred junior baking contest cookies, brownies and bars: Any individual amateur baker age 8-18, and who is a Pennsylvania resident, can enter. The baker may not have won first place in the PA Preferred junior baking contest at any other fair in 2022. At least two PA Preferred ingredients must be used in the recipe. Cash prizes will be awarded. The first-place winner is eligible for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show competition.
Rules for all the contests are listed on the fair website.
Gluten-free entries will be accepted in the quick breads and bar cookie categories.
The Family Living Department encourages youth and persons 75 years and over to enter by providing classes for these age categories. Exhibitors are welcome to enter in all the sections of the department: baking; canning; clothing; needlework; wall hangings; cushions, toys and miscellaneous; afghans; quilts and other non-wearable quilted articles; rugs; household furnishings; and textile painting or liquid embroidery.
Entries will be accepted from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 and 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 20. Judging of entries will be the afternoon of Aug. 20. With the consent of the exhibitors, baked goods will be sold at auction at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Proceeds will benefit the department.
One-way traffic will be in effect from Gate 1, and a drop-off tent will be available in the back of Exhibit Building No. 1 for exhibitors who have several entries. After unloading the entries, exhibitors can park their cars and return to the exhibit buildings to enter items in the appropriate departments. Exhibitors cannot access the drop-off tent from Gate 6.
• More information: Call (814) 720-6753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.