Depending when you go, gate admission to the 2022 Crawford County Fair ranges from free to $8 a person.
Daily admission for children age 5 and under is free, and there is free admission for 4-H and FFA members and their leaders.
A paid admission does not include amusement rides, which is a separate fee, or those grandstand events that have their own ticket fee.
In 2021, the fair’s $5 admission fee was waived by both the Crawford County commissioners and the Crawford County Fair Board as there were no concerts or amusement rides due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, in order to offset some of its costs, the fair board approved a staggered admission price structure for 2022 at its annual meeting in December.
The staggered admission price this year is to meet the needs of the community, according to Dean Maynard, fair board president,
“We know everybody can’t afford an $8 entry fee every day,” he said. “We want participation.”
Those who get in free and then leave, but decide to return later that same day, must pay to reenter if admission fee has started for the day.
“If you come in before noon for free and leave at 3 p.m., but then decide to come back at later that same day, you’ll have to pay admission,” Maynard said.
The fair has done away with a hand stamp system for same-day readmission of a person who paid admission.
“If you pay to get in, you’ll get a wrist band (which is good for the balance of the day),” he said.
In addition to accepting cash, the admission gates — 1, 2 and 6 — will have the technology to pay by charge card or ApplePay, Maynard said. Gate 3 is for livestock exhibitors only and gates 4 and 5 are exit only.
Admission to the fairgrounds is free Sunday.
It’s not an official day of the fair, but a setup and exhibit entry day and the day of the Darci Lynne concert performance at 7:30 p.m. The board opted for free gate admission to make it a family-friendly day.
Gate admission for the 2022 fair is:
• Monday through Thursday, free from 8 a.m. to noon, $5 from noon to 4 p.m., $8 from 4 to 9:30.
• Friday and Saturday, free from 8 to 10 a.m. and $8 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Daily admission for children age 5 and under is free and free admission for 4-H and FFA members and leaders.
• Weekly fair passes for the public are $30.
• Exhibitor weekly passes for exhibitors only are $25.
• Vendor weekly passes are $25 with a limit of two per vendor.
• Fair volunteer weekly passes are free, but issued by department heads.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.