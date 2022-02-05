VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School District has announced upcoming kindergarten registrations dates for the spring.

Registration events will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at these times and locations: March 30 at Neason Hill Elementary; April 12 at First District Elementary; April 20 at West End Elementary; May 11 at Cochranton Elementary; May 18 at Second District Elementary. An after-school registration session will be held at East End Elementary from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 25.

Children must be 5 years old before Sept. 1 to register to attend kindergarten during the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents must provide proof of residency and the child’s original birth certificate or hospital verification at the time of registration. If hospital verification is used, the child’s birth certificate must be on file in the school prior to entrance in the fall. No tests are given to children on the day of registration.

State law requires every child entering school for the first time to have immunizations and district policy requires that all mandated immunizations be complete by the time of entry. Parents should call their family physician or the Pennsylvania Department of Health (814-332-6947) to arrange an appointment for required immunizations.

Children entering kindergarten must be immunized for diptheria, tetanus, pertussis (four doses, with fourth dose after turning 4), polio (four doses), MMR (two doses), hepatitis B (three doses) and have received two doses of chicken pox vaccine or previously had chicken pox with date and age of infection provided.

Registration forms can be found online at craw.org or at any district elementary school. Contact the registration office for more information at (814) 724-3125.