VERNON TOWNSHIP — Beginning in August and continuing through the end of 2021, Crawford Central School Board meetings featured impassioned parents pleading with board members to somehow lift the state-imposed mask mandate on students.
On Tuesday, the first board meeting of 2022 began with several district residents calling passionately for board members to issue a mask mandate of their own now that the state’s has been lifted.
The announced the end of its mask requirement Dec. 12 following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling two days earlier that invalidated a Gov. Tom Wolf administration mandate put into effect in early September. With the end of the mandate, the district returned to the health and safety plan it had passed in August, which strongly recommends masking but does not require it.
Four district residents said Tuesday it’s time for the district to revise that plan and make masks mandatory again. They cited the current level of infection in the county, the number of people hospitalized locally over recent weeks and other factors in saying that masking would protect staff, students and others.
Robert Conley of Meadville, citing COVID-19 data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, noted the steady rise in cases over recent weeks in the district. In late July, he said, there was a low point — a week when only two cases were reported in the district. Since early December, he went on, the number of weekly cases has escalated from 150 to over 350 — “ten times what was happening in the middle of August” when the board approved its health and safety plan.
A mask mandate would be an easy way to address this increase and to relieve some of the pressure faced by Meadville Medical Center, Lindsay Mellring told the board.
“Is it really that big of a deal to utilize this tool?” she asked.
In addition to a mask mandate, a model health and safety plan submitted by the group called for the district to “provide vaccination opportunities to the school community.”
Board members offered no response during the meeting to the speakers calling for a mask mandate. Revising the health and safety plan was not on the agenda for the Tuesday work session, nor it is expected on the agenda for the voting meeting taking place Monday. Following that meeting, the board next meets Feb. 21.
Vice President Jeff Rose was one of two board members, along with Delwood Smith, who opted not to wear a mask during the meeting. Five members wore masks for the meeting. Two members — Holly Chatman and Kevin Merritt — were absent.
After the meeting, Rose said that he could only imagine the board reinstating a mask mandate as the result of an order from the state.
Noting that he was offering his personal opinion rather than speaking for the board, Rose said, “I don’t see any reason for it (a mandate). They don’t work — bottom line. The research shows they don’t work.”
Rose acknowledged that N95 masks have “some efficacy” against transmission of the virus but said, “It’s not fantastic results either.”
Rose said he had been vaccinated, but would not be receiving a booster shot or making COVID-19 vaccinations an “ongoing thing.” He also didn’t think that the district should promote vaccination, calling it a “personal choice.”
“I don’t think there’s a lot of use in doing anything as far as education on it. There’s plenty of information out there,” he said. “The constant pushing — I think it’s had more of a negative effect than a positive effect as far as getting people vaccinated. I think people dig in.”
Alex Urban attended his first-ever school board meeting in order to call for a mask mandate, but after the meeting he did not anticipate any actions from the board.
“Based on tonight’s interaction,” he said, “I think this was a complete waste of time.”
Mellring was more optimistic.
“I’m hoping they listen,” she said. “It’s important that they at least take the time to consider us. Meadville Medical Center is overwhelmed right now and parents are asking questions and needing some answers.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.