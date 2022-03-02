VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board members reapproved the district’s health and safety plan on Monday by a vote of 7-0.
Members Bryan Miller and Elyse palmer were absent from the meeting.
The health and safety plan is identical to the one approved by the board in August, according to Superintendent Tom Washington. The federal coronavirus aid program that is providing the district about $12.3 million over three years requires that such plans be reviewed at least every six months while the funding program remains in effect.
Crawford Central’s plan encourages but does not require people inside district buildings to wear masks.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported to the district by staff and students has dropped dramatically since mid-January when 40 were reported in one week. In weekly posts to its Facebook page the district announced that 26 cases were reported for the week ending Jan. 21 and nine the following week.
In February, six cases over the previous week were reported on Feb. 4, three on Feb. 11 and four on Feb. 21. Just one case was reported for the week ending Feb. 25.