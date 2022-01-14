“It’s been a time unlike anything we’ve experienced,” Philip Pandolph said of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on Meadville Medical Center’s hospital system.
Pandolph, the medical center’s president and chief executive officer, stopped short of calling it a crisis, but nearly two years of constantly dealing with the pandemic “has been a challenging time for our community.”
The pandemic is wearing out medical and support staff at MMC’s Meadville and Titusville hospitals — as well as northwestern Pennsylvania’s health care system in general, according to Pandolph.
“To have it go on day after day, month after month is really a strain on the organization and the providers,” Pandolph said. “Things aren’t normal. When I look out my window, things look normal, but when you come in the building here, it’s not normal.”
A surge in the number of local coronavirus cases began in December after people had gathered during Thanksgiving in November. The virus continued to spread during December and is keeping the local health care system in its grip.
About 80 percent of the COVID patients the hospital sees are unvaccinated with many requiring hospitalization.
“The vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe illness — people may still get sick, but not as sick as if they weren’t vaccinated,” Pandolph said. “Less of them require hospitalization. It’s clear the vaccine makes a difference.”
“The severity of illness and the number of young people that are severely ill — that’s not something we typically see and that’s what we saw through the majority of December,” he continued. “We’ve seen dramatic increases in COVID patients requiring admission.”
As of Thursday, Meadville’s hospital had 42 inpatients admitted for COVID with 35 of them true COVID admissions, according to Valerie Waid, the medical center’s chief nurse executive. The other seven were admitted to the hospital for another medical reason, but found to have COVID as well, she added.
The average length of stay in the hospital has increased during the pandemic. In December 2019, prior to the pandemic, the average inpatient stay was 4.8 days; in December 2020 it rose to 5.2 days and was 6.4 days in December 2021.
While there has been an increase in COVID admissions, the hospital only has had one such pediatric patient, Waid said. It was an infant with COVID who was transferred to a children’s hospital for care.
The pandemic has put a strain on Meadville’s intensive care unit (ICU) and its emergency room as well.
“The ICU has been full eight weeks — there’s only been a handful of days where we have one bed stay open for like 24 hours,” Pandolph said.
If Meadville’s ICU unit is full, the hospital can provide intensive care for patients in the 18-bed emergency room, if it becomes necessary.
“The ER is set up like an ICU with ventilators and drips,” Pandolph said. “It’s not been a huge issue, but hospitals in the region are facing the same bed capacity issues we are. If we’re not able to transfer them to another facility, they stay in the Emergency Department with an ICU level of care and that’s what we do. We use the hallways if we have to.”
Due to the COVID surge, wait times in the hospital’s emergency department can be lengthy because of the crush of patients coming in at times.
“Wait times can be significant, but someone with stroke or heart attack symptoms will take precedence,” Waid said.
“It varies — it depends on the time of day, day of the week and sometimes it can take hours and hours,” Pandolph said.
The hospital hasn’t had to cancel elective surgeries due to the surge, but in early to mid-December, elective procedures were on a day-to-day basis based on scheduling, staffing and availability of beds.
The COVID surge has taken a toll in terms of staffing across the board.
Prior to the pandemic’s outbreak, Meadville Medical Center had about 40 open nursing positions due to the national nursing shortage, according to Waid.
“Since the pandemic, that’s about doubled to 75 to 80 (open nurse positions),” she said.
Meadville has been using about 20 to 30 agency nurses — hired through a temporary placement agency — to help cover shifts.
“The strain the pandemic has put forth has spread to other disciplines — respiratory therapists, dietary workers, housekeepers,” Waid noted.
Current absenteeism at Meadville is running from 75 to 100 employees a day due to either a COVID exposure or an employee testing positive, Pandolph said.
Meadville’s hospital has about 1,450 employees in total while Titusville’s has around 250 employees.
“Everybody throughout our organization is feeling the strain,” Pandolph said. “If they have a household contact that’s not feeling well, then they can’t report for work. It’s really been impactful over the past 10 days or so.”
The hospital follows current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when an employee contracts COVID, according to Waid.
An employee must quarantine for five days and then must report to the hospital’s occupational medicine provider to be cleared for work.
“If they’re still having symptoms, they may be asked to stay out longer based on symptoms they’re exhibiting,” Waid said.
The hospital only had about five or six employees resign due to the vaccination mandate, according to Pandolph.
However, other employees who were close to retirement have left early due to the pandemic, though he didn’t have a number on those.
“They left for other issues. They did not want to expose themselves or their family or they decided to take another job,” he said. “It was not just nurses, but it’s respiratory therapists, environmental services, dietary services — it’s across the board.”
The pandemic has not created severe staffing shortages, but staff is getting burned out.
“Early on in the pandemic, health care workers were heralded as heroes,” Waid said. “Everyone was showered with affection and well-wishes. Now, I think with the vaccination status and mandates, people are tired of hearing about COVID, but that’s pretty much all we do — all day every day within the walls of the hospital.”
“Several of my nurses have said to me that once they leave the hospital, they feel no one has a sense of understanding what we go through here and the struggles we’re facing every day,” she added.
The hospital is offering counseling to its employees and Waid meets with nursing leaders in every department on a daily basis.
Both hospital officials continue to plead for people to get fully vaccinated and continue to take precautions.
“By fully vaccinated, we mean boostered,” Waid said. “It would be helpful for them to know precautions still need to happen — I think our community is not masking as a whole. My wish would be for masking properly where people are gathered.”
“It makes a difference, a dramatic difference in our local health care system and the safety of our community,” Pandolph said of vaccination against COVID. “The health care system in our region, it’s not operating as business as usual — it has been overwhelmed and overburdened.”
