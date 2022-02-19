Meadville Area
Magisterial District Court
• Thomas Francis Kelly Jr., 35, who is listed as homeless in court documents, was arraigned on seven charges Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Kelly is facing a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass; three misdemeanor charges consisting of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and three summary offense charges consisting of one count of criminal mischief, one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia for a Feb. 15 incident in which he allegedly broke into an apartment on West Center Street in Meadville while in possession of a crystal-like substance, white powder, marijuana and four syringes. Charges against Kelly were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.