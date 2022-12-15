Crawford County is continuing negotiations with its eight unions as their contracts are due to expire at the end of the year.
A tentative agreement has been reached with Service Employees International Union Health Care, which represents 75 workers at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown. The facility is the county-owned nursing home.
SEIU Health Care workers are due to vote on a tentative multi-year contract offer Friday, both county and union officials confirmed to the Tribune.
Meanwhile, the county still is in the midst of negotiations with Local 668 of SEIU divisions representing 72 professional employees, 78 court-appointed employees, 25 court-related employees, 56 residual workers and 12 supervisory position union personnel.
The profession unit is the majority of the staff at the county’s Human Services Department. This unit includes caseworkers, program specialists and social service aides plus the Crawford County Planning Office and social service workers at the Crawford County Care Center.
The court-appointed unit includes adult and juvenile probation and domestic relations.
The residual unit includes workers in public safety, voter services, veterans, assessment, treasurer’s, maintenance and print room offices and departments and clerical staff at human services.
The court-related unit covers workers in the register and recorder’s, prothonotary and clerk of courts offices and clerical staff in the sheriff, district attorney and public defender offices.
The county still is negotiating with the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees who represent 49 employees at the county jail.
The county also has started negotiations with the United Steel Workers Union, a newly certified union representing seven assistant district attorneys and public defenders.
County commissioners said negotiation sessions with the various unions have been ongoing. The county hopes to negotiate multi-year contracts of three or four years with the various unions.
“We feel we keep making progress,” Eric Henry, chairman of Crawford County Board of Commissioners, said Wednesday.
