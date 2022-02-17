Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.