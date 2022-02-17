Crawford County commissioners are set to name representatives to a committee that will recommend how to use the county’s share of the national opioid litigation settlement.
The county is estimated to receive $4.6 million spread out over the next 18 years as part of Pennsylvania’s settlement.
In 2021, the attorneys general in 10 states — including Pennsylvania and Ohio — reached a $26 billion settlement with four companies: Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids; and Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors.
Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years, while the three distributors collectively will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years.
At their work session Wednesday, commissioners reviewed seven names for the committee: Anita Robinson, executive director of Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Commission; Jason Nesbitt, executive director of Center for Family Services; Samantha Stump of St. James Haven; John Slater, staff pharmacist of Titusville Area Hospital; President Judge John Spataro of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas; and Laurel Learn and Troy Stininger, two at-large members.
Commissioners first announced formation of the committee in mid-January.
Under the settlement guidelines, the county will be able to use its funds for a variety of treatment, recovery and prevention programs.
The money may be used for Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs to reverse opioid overdoses; opioid treatment, misuse prevention and recovery programs including jail inmates; training for health care providers on responsible opioid prescribing; training for first responders on dealing with fentanyl and other drugs; and various public education programs.
Pennsylvania is expected to release initial funding to the counties by early summer, according to Stephanie Franz, the county’s chief financial officer.
Commissioners formally plan to approve the committee members at their voting meeting next week.
Once named, the committee is expected to meet within the next 30 to 60 days, said Eric Henry, chairman of county commissioners.