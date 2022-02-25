SAEGERTOWN — Like a lot of businesses, the Crawford County Correctional Facility still is faced with staffing issues, Warden Jack Greenfield said Thursday.
“I’m still struggling to fill vacancies — as well as everybody everywhere,” Greenfield told the Crawford County Prison Board at its meeting at the jail in Saegertown.
“It seems we’ve now become the training grounds for the DOC (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections),” Greenfield said. “We’re taking it. People have come in the door and said ‘Yeah I’m working here until I can get in the DOC.’ We’re taking that because we need bodies.”
The jail also is short on part-time staff and needs applicants, Greenfield said.
The jail recent increased its wage for part-time staffers to $15 per hour in an effort to get more applicants.
Low numbers of part-time staff has caused overtime for full-time staff due to the lack of people available to fill in at the jail.
The jail has hired to two full-time officers, effective next week, to fill vacant full-time slots, but still has three full-time female officer positions and one male full-time position open.
At Wednesday’s brief meeting, the board also was given an update on medical services by PrimeCare Medical Inc., the jail’s medical provider.
Tom Weber, PrimeCare’s chief executive officer, said was able to add new services for inmates including onsite dental services that began in March 2021.
Weber also provided an annual medical care report at the jail for the board.
PrimeCare Medical has been the county jail’s medical services manager and provider since January 2013. The county previously had individual medical services contracts for physician, dental, psychiatric and mental health services and pharmacy rather than a single comprehensive contract.
The county commissioners approved a new five-year contract with PrimeCare for 2021 through 2025 with three one-year options. The contract’s cost for 2021 was $73,676.89 to $75,690.48 per month with the monthly cost based on average daily population.
Weber also told the board that PrimeCare processed 479 outside medical claims on behalf of the county in 2021. Those are claims when an inmate has to have a medical stay in the hospital — and PrimeCare has negotiated lower rates.
In 2021, Crawford County had $392,089 in bills for outside claims, but the negotiated savings brought the amount down to $70,551,000, Weber said. It represented a savings of $321,538, or a discount of 82 percent to the billed charges.