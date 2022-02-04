Borrowing $7.5 million in the near term could enable the City of Meadville to save about $910,000 in pension costs over the next 12 years, the city’s bond consultant told City Council on Wednesday.
The city’s unfunded pension liability accrues at 7.5 percent a year, according to John McShane, managing director at the Pittsburgh-based Boenning & Scattergood Inc., the law firm that handles bond underwriting for the city.
Issuing $7.5 million in bonds would allow the city to fully fund its pension liabilities, eliminating the pension contributions of more than $1.1 million it is currently making, according to McShane. Instead, the city would make payments on the bonds. But because current interest rates are so low, the city would likely pay under 2.5 percent in interest on the bonds. McShane noted that those rates are subject to change and that changes in the market could also affect its pension investments, perhaps even necessitating additional pension fund payments.
Interim Finance Director Tim Groves noted that all investments come with risks in recommending that council move forward with the borrowing plan.
“There’s not a big downside at all,” Groves said. “If we were afraid to lose money, we should never make a deposit into another pension fund again.”
The proposal would lower city expenses by about $70,000 to $80,000 annually beginning this year and continuing through 2033. Instead of pension contributions of $9.2 million, the city would make bond payments of $8.2 million over that time.
McShane said the city has previously made similar moves in 2005 and 2010 to similarly take advantage of lower interest rates.