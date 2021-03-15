Crawford County's hospitality industry businesses may apply for a new COVID-19 relief program starting today.
Last month, the county was awarded a $958,539 COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grant from the state to fund the program. Starting today, applications are being accepted with processing by the Crawford County Planning Office and the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County.
Businesses must have North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code 721 for accommodations or Code 722 for food services and drinking places.
Qualifying hotels, motels, restaurants and taverns impacted by the pandemic may receive a minimum of $5,000 and up to $50,000 maximum.
• To apply: Visit crawfordcountypa.net/planning.