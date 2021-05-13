Pennsylvania first lady Frances Wolf and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson of Meadville will moderate a virtual panel of Pennsylvania doctors today at noon, answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The doctors will respond to questions from parents and guardians about the vaccine and how it will affect children. Those interested in submitting a question in advance can do so by emailing women@pa.gov.
The conversation is the first in a series called "Vax Facts" aimed at providing state residents with information about the vaccine.
The panel will include Dr. Nick Mulhearn, a pediatrician based in Meadville; Dr. Elana McDonald, pediatrician, and Dr. Delana Wardlaw, family medicine physician, of Philadelphia; and Dr. Sylvia Owusu-Ansah of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The discussion can be viewed at facebook.com/PACommissionforWomen. An American Sign Language interpreter will be on-screen for the video.