Delays in shipping and reduced allocations of second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the Pennsylvania Department of Health have resulted in four vaccination clinics in Meadville to be rescheduled and vaccination delays for nearly 3,000 people, Meadville Medical Center officials said Thursday.
The distributions that have been affected are:
• Thursday, Feb. 18: 864 individuals were scheduled to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
• Saturday, Feb. 20: 1,117 individuals were scheduled to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
• Monday, Feb. 22: 625 individuals were scheduled to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine
• Wednesday, Feb. 24: 327 individuals were scheduled to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Hospital officials said the Department of Health is mandating a specific use of the vaccine — whether it is a first dose or second dose — and has prioritized distributing first doses. They said those mandates happened because of issues with the state managing dose administration.
This new requirement from the state, along with a lack of supply, leads to some individuals being able to receive their first dose before those who have already been delayed and rescheduled are able to receive their second dose, hospital officials said.
The medical center received a shipment of 1,170 doses from Pfizer on Monday, Feb. 22. However, the state earmarked those vaccines to be used for first doses only, so the Thursday, Feb. 18 vaccination clinic was rescheduled and completed Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The hospital then received a second shipment of 1,170 Pfizer vaccines on Wednesday, Feb. 24, which also was earmarked for first-dose administration. These vaccines will be administered on Saturday, Feb. 27, officials said. The priority is being given to anyone that staff are able to contact and schedule from the existing waiting list. Then, at 10 a.m. today, the general public will have an opportunity to register at mmchs.org/vaccinePOD.
The Crawford County vaccination call center has no additional information, hospital officials said, and vaccines will continue to be administered by appointment only.
The last known shipment the hospital is scheduled to receive has been earmarked by the state for second-dose administration. Individuals who were scheduled to receive a second vaccine on Saturday, Feb. 20, are being rescheduled at their original appointment time to Wednesday, March 3, at St. Mary’s Community Center.
The medical center has not received confirmation from Pfizer, nor the state, of any additional shipments for second doses. The hospital has applied to receive three shipments, totaling 3,500 doses, to administer to individuals who were scheduled on Monday, Feb. 22, and Wednesday, Feb. 24, and those who are currently scheduled on Saturday, March 6. Registration for the distribution will be announced once the hospital receives the shipment and the process by which people can register will be shared at that time.
Anyone who is scheduled for a second dose on Monday, March 1, will still be scheduled as originally set because the first-dose distribution was done in partnership with vaccines from Titusville Area Hospital.