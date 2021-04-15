A vaccination clinic for Crawford Central School District students will be held April 23 at Meadville Area Senior High (MASH).
A letter announcing the event was posted to the district’s website and Facebook page Wednesday morning and will be mailed to parents, according to the district.
The letter, signed by Meadville Medical Center (MMC) CEO Philip Pandolph, emphasizes that student vaccinations are voluntary and includes a consent form to be completed by parents or legal guardians for students who are younger than 18.
“I strongly encourage you to allow your child to be vaccinated as it is extremely important for the health and wellbeing of your child, family and our community,” Pandolph concluded the letter.
The clinic is open to students at both MASH and Cochranton Junior-Senior High. The district will transport Cochranton students to MASH to receive the vaccination.
“I’m hoping as many students will make themselves available to it as possible,” Crawford Central Superintendent Tom Washington said.
Asked if student vaccinations would play a role in a possible return to a greater degree of normalcy in the fall, Washington said, “I certainly would think it’s a step in that direction.”
Participants in the MASH clinic will be administered the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A follow-up clinic will be held May 14 to administer the second dose.
Pandolph described the vaccine as “safe and highly effective.”
“MMC has administered approximately thirty-two thousand doses locally without any serious adverse reactions,” he stated.
The letter comes one day after the Pennsylvania Department of Health told vaccine providers to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until at least April 20 in response to a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been administered to approximately 6.8 million Americans, has been linked to six cases of women with serious blood clots. One of the women died and one has been hospitalized in critical condition.
All of the vaccinations administered by MMC have used the Pfizer vaccine, according to Don Rhoten, the hospital’s vice president of consumer engagement.
The MASH clinic will be open to home-schooled students 16 and over in the district as well as those attending the district’s cyber program, according to Washington. Parents of such students will receive the notification letter.
Students who live in the district but attend independent cyber-charter schools cannot participate in the MASH clinic but can sign up for other MMC clinics if they are 16 or older, according to Rhoten. A clinic is scheduled the same day at the former Peebles location in Park Avenue Plaza, he noted.
Washington said the clinic will be held in the MASH gym and will resemble other MMC vaccination clinics.
Consent forms for students receiving the vaccine should be returned to their school nurse’s office by Tuesday. For more information, call the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination information line at (814) 336-1800.
