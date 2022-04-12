Crawford County added five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is three. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Feb. 28. The last time the county had more than five cases reported in a single day was March 23 when six were reported.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a woman in her 60s on Tuesday. It was the third coronavirus-related death in the county this month. There have been 302 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was two, there was no one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, the same as Monday. There were eight ICU beds available, a change from 10 listed in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added eight cases, Mercer County added seven, Venango County did not report a new case and Warren County added two.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there was one active case among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.33 million, including 39,720 people in Crawford County (an increase of one from Monday). A total of 18,965 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up five).