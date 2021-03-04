Meadville Medical Center has set two vaccination clinics for COVID-19.
Friday's clinic is for the first dose of the two-part Pfizer vaccine, according to Don Rhoten, the hospital's vice president of consumer engagement. Saturday's clinic is to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those people whose second dose was postponed in February.
Registration is open at mmchs.org for Friday's clinic for residents of Crawford, Mercer and Venango counties who are eligible under Pennsylvania Department of Health Phase 1A guidelines.
Eligibility is for those most at risk of illness including health care workers; those living in long-term care facilities; persons age 65 and older; and those age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.
The clinics are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Church, 1085 Water St., Meadville.
Those individuals whose second dose got postponed in February are being contacted either by email or text, Rhoten said. The medical center also is expected to call those in need of a second dose who cannot be reached by email or text.
Those whose second dose was postponed in February also may contact the hospital's COVID-19 call center at (814) 336-1800.
Saturday's clinic is expected to complete all those in need of a second dose of vaccine, Rhoten said.
