Crawford County added two coronavirus cases Wednesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,675 since the pandemic began a little more than one year ago.
The county has had 122 cases over the past 14 days, or about nine a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 50s to the Tribune on Tuesday. The county now has had 157 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were eight COVID patients hospitalized. Wednesday's report said there were two adult patients in an intensive care unit and one patient using a ventilator. There were seven adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania surpassed 2,000 on Wednesday for the first time in more than a month and Department of Health officials registered another 4,557 new cases.
• The state said there are 2,075 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals, the first time since Feb. 20 the state has been at more than 2,000.
• The Department of Health registered 4,557 new cases Wednesday, the fifth time in eight days state health officials have announced more than 4,000 new cases.
• Statewide, there were 44 new deaths from COVID, the most in more than a week.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,684 cases (an increase of 43 from Tuesday), Mercer County 8,538 (up 13), Venango County 3,534 (up 17) and Warren County 2,280 (up six).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 1.83 million, including 16,916 in Crawford County.