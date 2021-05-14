WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Kiwanis Club of Meadville managed to stage the 27th annual Tour de Tamarack last September despite the COVID-19 pandemic — participants even received custom Tour face masks in lieu of the usual race T-shirts.
And before the pandemic, club members organized multiple rides when there was no Tamarack to tour: The lake was drained when the dams at both ends were found to be in need of repair in 2013, and it remained empty for nearly seven years, but still the Tour de Tamarack rode on.
Having surmounted such challenges, the 28th installment of the race now faces an even more formidable obstacle: newly enforced state regulations that have already forced a wholesale reconception of the Dam Tri, the triathlon usually held in and around Woodcock Creek Park.
Based on discussion this week at the monthly meeting of West Mead Township supervisors and an interview with the Kiwanis official who leads the event, the Tour de Tamarack looks unlikely to take place this year.
“It’s a shame to let events like that get pushed to the wayside,” Supervisor John Shartle said during the Tuesday study session. “People are so fed up with not being able to do what they want to do right now, and finally we’re getting close to getting back to it — and now this? Another regulation being pushed on to us?
“I’m not about it,” he added. “People need to be able to have some events somehow.”
The issue, township attorney Alan Shaddinger explained, is a requirement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) that municipalities add language indemnifying the state when permits are sought involving use of state roads.
As PennDOT explained in an update issued last year, when municipalities approve of events like the Tour de Tamarack, they must add language that states they will “if requested, defend the Commonwealth, Commonwealth departments and their officers, agents and employees from and against claims, suits or actions for injury, death or property damage arising from or because of the acts or omissions of the sponsor, its officers, agents or employees.”
Shaddinger was blunt in his assessment of the requirement.
“It’s crazy for them to ask us to do this, in my estimation,” he said, “and if you wanted to do it I would recommend trying to get insurance on it, but I’m told that that’s probably not going to happen.”
Chairman Don Bovard said the township should follow Shaddinger’s advice by not issuing a permit for the Tour de Tamarack.
The race’s 10-mile loop around the lake makes extensive use of state roads. When Shartle pointed out the event would likely be canceled if no permit were issued, Bovard said, “That’s not our fault.”
The indemnification requirement, while not new, has not been enforced in the past, according to officials from several Crawford County municipalities. Consistent enforcement began last year due to the pandemic, PennDOT Press Secretary Alexis Campbell told the Tribune last month when Woodcock Township supervisors voted against a permit for the Dam Tri.
In an effort to ensure that events across the state complied with the strict limits on gathering imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration, all permit applications were reviewed by PennDOT’s Harrisburg office. In the past, the process had been decentralized, with district offices reviewing applications from within their region.
“PennDOT has no authority to unofficially waive these or other regulatory requirements,” Campbell said.
Preparations for the Tour de Tamarack usually begin in July, according to Debbie Pipp, the Kiwanis official who leads the event. Pipp plans to apply for a permit as she has in past years in hopes of holding the race, but she was pessimistic about the race’s chances this year.
“We are concerned, no question,” Pipp said Thursday. “If the requirement is going to stay for the indemnification … then I don’t see how we could have it if they’re not going to grant us that permit.”
Pipp said township officials were instrumental in the event receiving a permit last year, but there has been a clear shift in tone in dealing with PennDOT over the past two years. The event was initially denied a permit last year, she said, and the application received significantly more scrutiny throughout the process before the application was granted.
When the race took place in early September, participation was up from the previous year with about 80 riders taking to the roads, according to Pipp, who said the combination of good weather and few opportunities to gather during the pandemic accounted for the increase.
If the Tour de Tamarack is canceled this year, it won’t just be bicycling enthusiasts who lose out, it will also be community-minded Crawford County students.
The event, Pipp explained, is a fundraiser for the Key clubs at Maplewood Junior-Senior High, Meadville Area Senior High and Saegertown Junior-Senior High.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.