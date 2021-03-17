Crawford County added three coronavirus cases Wednesday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,553 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 141 cases over the past 14 days, or about 10 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed four COVID patients hospitalized in the county, a drop of seven from data released Tuesday. The state said there were three adult patients in an intensive care unit and two patients using ventilators, the same as Tuesday. There were four adult ICU beds available compared to the one listed available Tuesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,186 cases (an increase of 38 from Tuesday), Mercer County 8,365 (up 11), Venango County 3,474 (up five) and Warren County 2,241 (up four).
• The Department of Health announced 3,004 new cases in its latest release, the second day in a row with more than 3,000 new cases.
• According to the DOH, 1,500 residents were hospitalized Wednesday, up 11 from Tuesday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by four to 284, while 153 people are being treated on ventilators, down 10 from the previous report.
• The state says there are 12,734 fully vaccinated residents in Crawford County.