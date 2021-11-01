State health officials did not issue new case or death data on Monday. DOH officials announced nearly 7,500 cases were reported by midnight Saturday covering Friday and Saturday, including 87 cases in Crawford County. The county has had 11,055 cases during the pandemic.
State officials said another two-day total would be released on Tuesday, which would include updated totals from Sunday and Monday.
Regionally, Erie County added 285 cases over the two-day period (29,717 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 97 (13,800 overall), Venango County added 51 (6,484 overall) and Warren County added 36 (4,130 overall).
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported three coronavirus-related deaths to the Tribune on Monday: a man in his 60s who died at a medical facility Friday, a man in his 70s who died at a medical facility Saturday and a woman in her 50s who died at a medical facility Sunday. The county has had 18 coronavirus-related deaths this month, 14 in September and 204 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
State officials reported 40 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, six patients in an intensive care unit and six ventilators in use. The state said there were seven adult ICU beds available.
A total of 6.45 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,981 in Crawford County. The state said 7,741 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.