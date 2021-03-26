Pennsylvania registered its most new COVID-19 cases — 4,927 — since January on Friday, a day after surpassing 1 million total cases over the course of the pandemic. The case total is the highest since state health officials announced 5,191 cases on Jan. 30.
Friday's total includes 16 new cases in Crawford County, bringing the county's total to 6,643. The county has had 130 cases over the past 14 days, or about nine a day.
Statewide, there were another 36 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
The state did not update the COVID-19 hospitalization data Friday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,474 cases (an increase of 35 from Thursday), Mercer County 8,471 (up 24), Venango County 3,498 (up two) and Warren County 2,264 (up six).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 1.66 million, including 15,663 in Crawford County.