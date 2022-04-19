New COVID-19 cases dropped statewide for the fourth day in a row on Monday while the weekly numbers continue to trend upward nationally and across Pennsylvania.
The state Department of Health registered 692 new cases on Monday, the lowest total in the past week. The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases was 1,222. It increased for seven consecutive days and is the highest it has been since early March.
Locally, there were no new cases in Crawford County.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 4.6. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Wednesday after the Department of Health revised its numbers to give the county 11 on that day.
Regionally, Erie County added 12 cases, Mercer County added one, Venango County added one and Warren County did not report a new case.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were seven active cases among students and no active cases among employees.
Pennsylvania infections have increased 41 percent and deaths were down 44 percent over the past week, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University. Statewide, hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus are up 3 percent. Nationally, the number of cases was up 15 percent, while deaths were down 17 percent. Nationally, hospitalizations were down 2 percent in the last week.
There were no deaths across Pennsylvania linked to COVID for the second day in a row. There were no new local deaths reported to The Meadville Tribune.
There were 479 COVID hospitalizations statewide Monday, up 22 from Sunday’s report. It marked the sixth time in eight days the number of COVID patients hospitalized statewide increased. There were 408 patients statewide on April 9. There were 54 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up three, and 27 were breathing using ventilators, up six.
There were no individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county on Monday, no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator. There were six ICU beds available.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.35 million, including 39,785 people in Crawford County (an increase of 27 from Friday). A total of 19,041 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 32).