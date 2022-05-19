Crawford County has had 202 coronavirus cases over the past seven days.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is only updating its COVID dashboard weekly on Wednesdays, so a daily case count has not been available for the county.
The seven-day total is 66 cases higher than the previous report. The county’s current seven-day average of new cases is at 28.9. That’s the highest seven-day average since the county’s average was 29.3 on Feb. 14.
The state reported there were six coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county on Wednesday, a change from four listed last week. There were two COVID patients in an intensive care unit (ICU), a change from none listed last week, and no coronavirus patients on ventilators, the same as last week. The state said there were seven adult ICU beds available, a change from six listed available last week.
The state added 27,997 cases in its latest data release. It averaged 3,999 new cases per day over the past week and the highest since early February.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 28 percent, while deaths were up 15 percent. Hospitalizations were up 12 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are up 49 percent and hospitalizations are up 17 percent, while deaths are up 22 percent from last week.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 78.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.8 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,156 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 249 from last week’s total. The last time there were more than 1,100 COVID patients hospitalized was March 4. There are 135 patients statewide being treated in intensive care units, and 64 on ventilators.
