The state Department of Health registered 1,483 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average of new cases now sits at 1,332. The state has added at least 1,000 new cases each day since Monday.
Locally, there were eight new cases in Crawford County. The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 4.1.
Regionally, Erie County added 39 cases, Mercer County added five, Venango County added one and Warren County added seven.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were eight active cases among students and one active case among employees.
Pennsylvania infections increased 19 percent, deaths were up 70 percent and hospitalizations were up six percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up 13 percent, while deaths were down 28 percent. Nationally, hospitalizations were up 5 percent in the last week.
The state added 14 deaths on Friday, the seventh time in nine days with at least 10 deaths. There were no deaths reported to the Tribune on Friday.
There were 500 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down nine from Thursday’s report. The drop ended a string of five consecutive days with increases. There were 68 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down two, and 34 were breathing using ventilators, up two.
There were two individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county Friday, an increase of two. There were two patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and no one on a ventilator. There were seven ICU beds available, a change from nine previously listed.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.36 million, including 39,827 people in Crawford County (an increase of 11 from Thursday). A total of 19,097 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (also up 11).