Crawford County added six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is at five after being 23 about a month ago. The county has had eight straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 14, a decrease of one from Tuesday. There was one person in an intensive care unit (ICU), a decrease of one, and no one on a ventilator, also a decrease of one. There were five ICU beds available, a change from eight previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 17 cases, Mercer County added five, Venango County added three and Warren County added eight.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there was one active case among students and no active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.26 million, including 39,443 people in Crawford County (an increase of 11 from Tuesday). A total of 18,511 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of 28).