Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.