Since spring has sprung as of last Saturday, it's time for many warm-weather businesses to open their doors, coming out of hibernation from winter. Of course, this will be the second year such businesses will have to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
March of 2020 was when the effects of the virus first began to be felt across America, with states imposing stay-at-home orders and many storefronts and attractions closing for weeks, months or forever.
However, owners of some seasonal businesses are expressing optimism for the coming year, showing little signs of any nerves over facing the pandemic a second time.
"I'm feeling very positive," said Rachel Varndell, owner of The Lickety Split ice cream shop. "Our community, Cambridge Springs, has really supported our local businesses. We got a lot of support last year."
The Lickety Split is aiming for an April 7 opening for the season this year, though it has had a couple of fish fries over the past few weeks. The ice cream shop last year found itself opening only a few weeks after the pandemic began.
While the pandemic meant The Lickety Split initially saw a fewer number of staff members working at one time and a restricted menu, Varndell said the shop was able to avoid some of the harsher restrictions. It has no indoor dining, for example, and is already tailor-made for pickup service, though the shop did operate on more limited hours.
This year, Varndell is expecting to have her usual number of employees working at The Lickety Split and will be returning to her normal hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The inherent advantages of how some seasonal businesses operate was keenly felt by Gar Prebor, owner and general manager of Conneaut Lake's Oakland Beach Golf Course. The course was closed for the first few weeks of spring last year due to the pandemic lockdowns, having its opening day on May 1.
That delay in opening caused some nervousness for Prebor, but it didn't last long.
"It turned out that social distancing on a golf course is kind of inherent to the game and then everybody wanted to be outside," he said.
Despite the delayed start, last year ended up being a strong one for the golf course and, according to Prebor, a strong one for the golf industry in general. Oakland Beach saw many new people attending its course, ranging from families to couples who might not have otherwise visited.
"I laugh that the two best things for golf have been the two worst things for mankind, and that's global warming and this pandemic," Prebor said.
Looking ahead to this year, Prebor is predicting another solid season for the course. While the ramping up of vaccinations in recent weeks means the inevitable return to normal is approaching, he doesn't believe everyone will feel safe enough to go back to potentially crowded bars or restaurants just yet.
Although the year was strong for his business, Prebor said going through the pandemic taught him a valuable lesson, namely "understanding that everybody has a different level of comfort through this COVID situation and it's our job to take each person's opinion and things like that seriously."
Prebor is expecting some difficulty for the year, however. While he's been able to get back staffing levels for many parts of the course, he's facing some difficulty when it comes to the kitchen staff for Oakland Beach's food service. He said a few of the people he'd usually employ in that field are sticking with unemployment for now, taking in the benefits that have been offered through the program in the pandemic year.
"We're not planning on cutting back on any staffing, it's just a question whether the staffing is available," he said.
Still, even with the season still early on, Prebor believes 2021 will be another good year for Oakland Beach.
"The number of new members we've had in just the last week is probably twice as many as we've had last year," he said.
Merle Smith, owner of Mt. Hope Golf Course in Guys Mills, expressed similar sentiments. Its spring season will start on April 1 and Smith is expecting a positive year for his course, following up on the increased visitation he saw last year.
"I attribute that mostly to the fact that we didn't compete with team sports or spectator sports," he said. "You come out here and social distance with no problem."
Similar to Prebor, Smith noticed a wider range of people engaging in the game of golf last year. He said he was noticing the hobby becoming a "multi-generation thing," with parents, grandparents and kids all coming together to play.
While still gearing up for the usual full start of the season, Smith said he's already seen the enthusiasm from the golfers who visit the course.
"I'd have to say they're eager just because of the traffic," he said. "We've had these few good days and we've been busy."
A business that is open year-round but sees higher traffic during the spring and summer is Nye's Marina at Conneaut Lake. The business will switch over to its spring hours after Easter, which will see it open seven days a week instead of six.
Terri Kindervater, manager at Nye's, said the pandemic-induced shutdown last year put the business behind. However, once the shutdown was lifted, things swiftly turned around and interest rose rapidly after Nye's was able to reopen.
This year she's hoping business stays strong, but the marina is dealing with a potentially major issue.
"Our problem is just product," Kindervater said. "A lot of our manufacturers are having issues just getting product."
Thanks to the shutdowns last year, supply lines on things like boats and engines have been delayed. The electrical issues experienced by Texas earlier this year have also delayed anything oil-based, she said.
However, Kindervater is still expecting a strong year for the marina, with many customers eager to get their boats out of storage and back out on the water. Many orders have also gone out for boats as well.
"All indications right now is that it's going to be another busy year, another good year in the marina industry," she said.
Over in Linesville, Yorkie's Grille & Custard has made some changes to help out with safety requirements this season, which will begin on April 2. Owner Jen Schepner said the outdoor food and ice cream stand has added extra benches for socially-distant seating, as well as hand sanitizers around the building for customer use.
Schepner said she's looking forward to the year despite the presence of COVID-19, taking an overall positive outlook for the season.
"Yorkie's always has a good season," she wrote in an email to the Tribune. "For the most part, when customers are buying ice cream they're happy, which makes us happy."
Yorkie's will be hiring its usual complement of spring and summer workers and will have new ice cream and flurry flavors on the menu this year.
