The home opener for the Saegertown football team has been canceled because of COVID-19.
PENNCREST School District said the cancellation happened after a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case last Friday.
In a letter published to the district's website, Saegertown Principal Thomas Baker announced the cancellation of the game, which was scheduled for this Friday.
"All football coaching staff, players and cheerleaders who attended the game on Friday, August 27, 2021 are considered close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case," the letter reads.
Baker said notification will be given if the game is able to be rescheduled. Otherwise, the team will not have a home game until Sept. 24.
Head football coach James Wolfgang said safety comes first.
“It is unfortunate we have to cancel this Friday’s game, but we need to put the safety and welfare of our student athletes and opponents first,” Wolfgang said. “Once we are given the green light, we will be ready and back on the field.”
