SAEGERTOWN — Following the discovery of several positive and probable cases of COVID-19 among students, Saegertown Junior/Senior High School will be closed until Monday as school district officials investigate and clean the building.
PENNCREST Superintendent Timothy Glasspool announced the closure in a memo to students, families and staff published on the school district’s website Tuesday. He said that four positive cases have been identified, as well as two probable cases. There are also two students awaiting test results.
As a result, 52 students have been identified as close contacts and possibly affected by the virus.
Glasspool told the Tribune that PENNCREST first learned of a case at the school building on Friday. More were discovered during the weekend and on Monday, leading to the closure.
Notably, the school district has not identified any common factor between the students to connect the cases.
“They were not all in the same sports team; they were not all in the same grade,” Glasspool said.
There are no close contacts among staff because, according to the superintendent, any possible staff exposures were to those who have either already been vaccinated or tested positive in the past 90 days.
It is also not believed the coronavirus may have reached any other schools in the area due to any of the positive or probable students traveling for sports games or similar events.
“No, we would have notified those schools,” Glasspool said. “We’re all right.”
Students were allowed to complete their school day Tuesday, but will undergo virtual learning via Google Classroom for the remainder of the week. PENNCREST began cleaning the building after students left, a process Glasspool said the school district can complete “relatively quickly.”
Meanwhile, district officials will perform contact tracing and case investigation, as well as reach out to any affected families. Glasspool estimated that process will take a day or two.
PENNCREST athletics at Saegertown Junior/Senior High School have also been canceled during the closure, including both practices and games. They will resume on Monday at the same time classes do.
This is the first time PENNCREST has had to close a school due to COVID-19 cases since Feb. 9, when Maplewood Junior/Senior High School was closed through Feb. 16 after two positive cases and one probably case was identified, as well as four instances where test results were pending.
