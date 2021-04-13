SAEGERTOWN — Following an informal review of COVID-19 cases in the school, Saegertown Junior/Senior High School is closed until next Monday as school officials investigate.
In an announcement Tuesday, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool announced the closure of the school. Glasspool said the school district was performing a review of four positive student cases, two probable student cases and two students awaiting results. The review turned up 52 students as close contacts to those eight students, necessitating the closure.
All athletic practices and games, both home and away, are postponed during the closure, and the school is closed to all non-essential personnel, students or visitors.
The school district is performing contact tracing and will notify impacted families.