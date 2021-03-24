After pausing in 2020 due to COVID-19, the RoboBOTS tournament returns next month but with a big difference.
No spectators are permitted this year at the robot battles because of the ongoing pandemic.
"We're just so excited to have it back for the kids," said Tami Adams, executive director of the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA).
The tournament was started in the 2006-07 school year by the NTMA, a tooling and machining trade group, as a way to get students interested in technical careers. High school and middle school students design and build 15-pound robots which do battle in a daylong double-elimination tournament at Meadville Area Senior High (MASH).
In designing and building the robots, students put science, math and technology they learn in the classroom into hands-on experience, according to Adams. In addition, students develop organizational and leadership skills such as budgeting and time management.
Last year would have been the 14th year for the robot building and bashing competition, except the state of the pandemic in March 2020 closed Pennsylvania schools.
"We were so close to having it last year — less than three weeks away when it was canceled," Adams said. "The kids were disappointed. We're just so happy we can do it for them this year."
While all the competitors haven't been finalized, there are 16 schools from Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties that have committed to the tournament. Those schools will field about 30 to 32 teams in all, she said.
Also, the possibility remains that another one or two schools in the region also might participate.
This year's competition is April 24 at MASH.
"Indoor capacity limits are easing, but we're keeping our numbers (in the building) lower as a precaution," Adams said of the reason for no spectators being permitted this year.
In addition to the 150 to 200 competitors and their coaches, the annual tournament has about 40 volunteers who do everything from setting up the RoboBOTS arena to assisting with weigh-ins of the robots.
"With no spectators in the gym, we'll be able to spread the kids and everybody else out more," Adams said. "We'll develop contingency plans, if needed, to keep people even more spread out."
Since its inception more than a decade ago, RoboBOTS has been considered an important part of Crawford County's manufacturing future by building interest in the career field.
The county has a heavier reliance on manufacturing than other parts of Pennsylvania and the country. About 23 percent of the jobs in Crawford County are related to manufacturing. That compares to 9.5 percent for Pennsylvania and 8.5 percent nationally. Many of the area’s tooling and machining shops are suppliers of tools, equipment and parts to major manufacturers.
Both local and national manufacturers have said they need not only machinists and tool and die makers but mechanical and electrical engineers, computer engineers, electricians, welders and workers with other technical skills.
In past years, the NTMA chapter has surveyed students participating RoboBOTS, finding 95 percent had their awareness of manufacturing and technical careers raised due to RoboBOTS, with 85 percent of the students saying they planned to investigate the possibility of a career in a technical field.
Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.