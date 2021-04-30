EDINBORO — Edinboro University has teamed up with Walmart to offer a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus next week.
First-shot doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered by licensed Walmart pharmacists on Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m. inside the Mike S. Zafirovski Sports and Recreation Arena — commonly known as "The Dome."
The clinic is open to all students, employees and community members ages 16 and older, and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Appointments can be made while supplies last by calling, toll-free, (800) 753-8827 and choosing OPTION 1.
"It’s been our goal since last fall to establish an open point of dispensing on our campus, and we are pleased to partner with Walmart to make this important vaccination opportunity available to the community," said Jim Dahle, Edinboro University’s pandemic safety officer and director of safety and risk management. "With ample space for social distancing, high ceilings and a steady flow of outside air, the dome is an ideal site for a vaccination clinic."
Individuals scheduled to receive a vaccine should wear short-sleeved shirts and arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their appointment time. Parking is available on the south side of the dome and in the nearby McComb Fieldhouse and Sox Harrison Stadium lots. All participants should bring a photo ID and insurance cards (both medical and pharmacy benefits cards).
Second doses will be administered on May 26. Students who live outside the region and are unable to return to Edinboro that day will have the option to schedule their second dose at another Walmart location.