Registration remains open for Tuesday's COVID-19 vaccination clinic by Meadville Medical Center.
Preregistration is required by visiting mmchs.org until appointments fill.
Priority is given to residents of Crawford, Forest, Warren, Mercer and Venango counties. The clinic is for those who are eligible under the Pennsylvania Department of Health Phase 1A guidelines.
Eligibility is for those most at risk of illness, including health care workers; those living in long-term care facilities; persons age 65 and older; and those age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.
Tuesday's clinic is at St. Mary of Grace Church, 1085 Water St. The clinic is for those in need of either a first dose or second dose of the two-part Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, MMC officials said.
• More information: Contact the hospital’s COVID-19 call center at (814) 336-1800.