PENNCREST School District will lift its requirement for masks and face coverings on Dec. 4, following a ruling in Commonwealth Court.
The school district announced the lifting of the requirement Monday in a letter published to the PENNCREST website.
"Effective December 4, 2021 and until further notice, the wearing of a mask or face covering in our schools is not required," the letter reads. "The district strongly recommends individuals who are not vaccinated wear a mask or face covering in school."
The Commonwealth Court ruled 4-1 on Nov. 10 in favor of a challenge to the mask mandate imposed by Acting State Health Secretary Alison Beam which went into effect on Sept. 7. PENNCREST joined on to the lawsuit following a unanimous vote by the school board in September.
While the ruling was immediately appealed with an automatic stay keeping the mandate in place temporarily, Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon reversed the stay last week, saying the plaintiffs were likely to prevail on the appeal.
Originally, the mask mandate would expire and return control over mask requirements to individual schools on Jan. 17, 2022.
In the letter, the school district said it is still required to investigate and contact trace positive COVID-19 cases, notify close contacts and quarantine individuals from school. A close contact is defined as an individual who is unvaccinated or unmasked and within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 minutes.
"We understand there are exceptions to this general definition and will take appropriate action," the letter reads.
Further, the school district said it would send home any students, staff or visitors exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19. In the event of a school closure, all education will transition to online learning immediately.
Attempts to reach PENNCREST Superintendent Timothy Glasspool were not returned Tuesday.
It remains to be seen whether Conneaut School District or Crawford Central School District will follow suit in lifting their mask requirements. Attempts to reach Conneaut Superintendent Jarrin Sperry were not returned, while Crawford Central Superintendent Tom Washington was unavailable for comment.
