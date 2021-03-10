Crawford County added one coronavirus case and one death Wednesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,481 since the pandemic began one year ago. It was one of the lowest single-day increases in cases since early fall.
The county has had 174 cases over the past 14 days, or about 12 a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 60s to the Tribune on Wednesday. The county now has had 153 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed 14 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of one from Tuesday. There were four adult patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and two people using ventilators, also a decrease of one. The state said there were seven adult ICU beds available in the county, a change from the six listed available Tuesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• More than 1 million Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health, including more than 11,400 in Crawford County.
• The state announced 2,594 new cases on Wednesday, the sixth day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases.
• Statewide there were 43 new deaths. It was the 21st day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths statewide.
• According to the DOH, 1,513 residents were hospitalized Wednesday, down 17 from Tuesday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by 13 to 326, while 174 people are being treated on ventilators, up two.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 17,875 cases (an increase of 179 from Tuesday), Mercer County 8,297 (up 14), Venango County 3,431 (up three) and Warren County 2,216 (up two).